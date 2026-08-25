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Uneven Skin Tone: The Silent Damage

Women

Hyperpigmentation often develops as a result of accumulated UV exposure, hormonal shifts, or previous inflammation. While professional hardware treatments offer fast results, a structured home care routine can achieve sustainable brightening without aggressive intervention. The process involves combining exfoliation, melanin inhibitors, and nutritional support, provided that basic sun protection rules are followed.

Freckles
Photo: freepik.com by wayhomestudio, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Freckles

Managing Skin Renewal with Acids

Regular exfoliation accelerates the cell regeneration cycle, helping to remove accumulated pigment from the upper layers of the epidermis. It is essential to choose an exfoliant based on the current state of the skin to avoid increasing photosensitivity.

  • Lactic and mandelic acids are suitable for dry skin.
  • Glycolic acid is recommended for aging skin.
  • Salicylic acid is used for skin prone to breakouts.

Alina Chernova, a cosmetics ingredients expert, told Pravda.Ru that excessive aggression during peeling can lead to a counterproductive effect, as damaged skin may trigger a defense mechanism and produce even more melanin.

Active Components for Evening Out Tone

Unlike periodic peels, brightening serums are designed for daily use. Vitamin C blocks the enzyme tyrosinase, which is responsible for pigment synthesis, while also strengthening tissue structure. Niacinamide works on barrier functions to prevent the transfer of melanin into keratinocytes.

Skin care specialist Ksenia Anisimova noted in an interview with Pravda.Ru that consistency is key. Using antioxidants in the morning and mild restorative components, such as allantoin, in the evening creates the necessary conditions for gradual brightening.

Environmental Protection and Nutrition

Dietary antioxidants can provide additional support; pomegranate extract and astaxanthin (found in wild salmon) help the dermis resist oxidative stress. However, these do not replace SPF filters. Without consistent protection, pigment spots often return upon contact with active sunlight.

Dermatocosmetologist Ilya Rudnev explained to Pravda.Ru that modern protection must be comprehensive, as blue light from screens and heat exposure can also provoke melanogenesis.

Common Care Errors and Solutions

Typical Error Correct Solution
Using harsh scrubs Switching to mild acids (PHA or lactic)
Applying SPF only in sunny weather Daily protection regardless of the UV index
Using retinol without protection Incorporating soothing creams with panthenol

Frequently Asked Questions

Can home care completely remove spots?
Surface pigmentation, such as freckles and post-acne marks, can be significantly lightened. Deep melanin deposits require a combination of home care and professional methods.

Why do spots darken after using brightening creams?
This may be a sign of photosensitization. If a product contains high concentrations of acids or Vitamin C without adequate SPF, the skin becomes more vulnerable to the sun.

When will results be visible?
Since the skin renewal cycle takes approximately 28–30 days, changes in tone typically become noticeable after one full cycle of regular care.

Are home remedies like lemon juice helpful?
Using pure citrus juice is dangerous due to unpredictable acid concentrations, which can lead to chemical burns and increased pigmentation.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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