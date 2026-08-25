Daily hair washing may actually increase scalp oiliness

Excessive oiliness by midday often leads people to wash their hair daily, but this habit can be counterproductive. Frequent cleansing with aggressive formulas may prompt sebaceous glands to overcompensate, stripping the protective layer and causing the scalp to produce even more sebum.
While genetic predisposition plays a role in sebum production, certain habits can intensify the issue. Stress, chronic sleep deprivation, and hormonal shifts directly affect secretion. Additionally, using hot water during washing can expand pores and stimulate oil production, while frequent brushing distributes oils from the roots down the hair shaft, reducing freshness.
Alina Chernova, a cosmetic ingredients expert, noted to Pravda.Ru that hyperactive sebaceous glands often react to over-drying. When harsh sulfates are used, the skin attempts to restore the lipid barrier.
To manage oiliness, the source recommends products containing zinc, clay, or salicylic acid to normalize gland activity without causing irritation. A shampoo with a pH level around 5.5 is considered optimal. For a more thorough approach, the report mentions the Japanese hair washing ritual as an effective method for gentle yet deep cleansing.
Trichologist Oksana Levchenko suggests retraining the scalp gradually. She recommends increasing the intervals between washes and using dry shampoos or light styling products to avoid stressing the hair follicles.
To keep hair lighter, consider these practical adjustments:
For those with damaged hair or deep colors, such as chocolate shades, light leave-in sprays are preferred over heavy products. Stylist Anastasia Burova advises choosing "light" styling products, as heavy waxes and lacquers attract dust and make hair look dirty faster.
The source suggests using scalp peelings one to two times a month to remove dead skin cells and styling residue. Regular scalp massage can also be beneficial. Furthermore, limiting fast carbohydrates and saturated fats in the diet may reduce the general activity of the sebaceous glands.
While dry shampoo is a useful tool for masking shine, it is not a treatment. Overuse without proper cleansing can clog pores and lead to inflammation.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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