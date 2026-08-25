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Daily hair washing may actually increase scalp oiliness

Women

Excessive oiliness by midday often leads people to wash their hair daily, but this habit can be counterproductive. Frequent cleansing with aggressive formulas may prompt sebaceous glands to overcompensate, stripping the protective layer and causing the scalp to produce even more sebum.

A woman after taking a shower
Photo: www.pexels.com by Dmitriy Steinke is licensed under Бесплатное использование
A woman after taking a shower

Factors influencing scalp oiliness

While genetic predisposition plays a role in sebum production, certain habits can intensify the issue. Stress, chronic sleep deprivation, and hormonal shifts directly affect secretion. Additionally, using hot water during washing can expand pores and stimulate oil production, while frequent brushing distributes oils from the roots down the hair shaft, reducing freshness.

Alina Chernova, a cosmetic ingredients expert, noted to Pravda.Ru that hyperactive sebaceous glands often react to over-drying. When harsh sulfates are used, the skin attempts to restore the lipid barrier.

Cleansing and product selection

To manage oiliness, the source recommends products containing zinc, clay, or salicylic acid to normalize gland activity without causing irritation. A shampoo with a pH level around 5.5 is considered optimal. For a more thorough approach, the report mentions the Japanese hair washing ritual as an effective method for gentle yet deep cleansing.

Trichologist Oksana Levchenko suggests retraining the scalp gradually. She recommends increasing the intervals between washes and using dry shampoos or light styling products to avoid stressing the hair follicles.

Maintenance and styling techniques

To keep hair lighter, consider these practical adjustments:

  • Water temperature: Switch from hot to cool water to help close the cuticle.
  • Conditioning: Apply masks and conditioners strictly from the middle of the length to the ends, avoiding the roots.
  • Moisturizing: Replace heavy oils with glycerin for lightweight hydration.
  • Drying: Hold the blow-dryer 15–20 cm away using warm or cold settings to prevent overheating the scalp.

For those with damaged hair or deep colors, such as chocolate shades, light leave-in sprays are preferred over heavy products. Stylist Anastasia Burova advises choosing "light" styling products, as heavy waxes and lacquers attract dust and make hair look dirty faster.

Additional care and lifestyle

The source suggests using scalp peelings one to two times a month to remove dead skin cells and styling residue. Regular scalp massage can also be beneficial. Furthermore, limiting fast carbohydrates and saturated fats in the diet may reduce the general activity of the sebaceous glands.

While dry shampoo is a useful tool for masking shine, it is not a treatment. Overuse without proper cleansing can clog pores and lead to inflammation.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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