How a Japanese-inspired scalp massage changes hair cleaning results

Achieving long-lasting volume and shine often depends more on the cleaning technique than the price of hair masks. Errors during the washing process can lead to fragility, excessive oiliness, and dull strands.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Woman taking care of her hair

Pre-Wash Preparation

Effective cleaning begins before the water is turned on. A Japanese-inspired method involves a three-minute dry scalp massage. Using finger pads, perform gentle circular motions from the edges toward the crown, avoiding the use of nails to prevent micro-traumas. This step exfoliates dead skin cells and stimulates microcirculation.

Trichologist Oksana Levchenko explains that massaging the head before washing helps loosen sebum and styling residue that cling tightly to the skin, which increases the efficiency of the shampoo.

Using Pre-Shampoo Oils

Applying vegetable oils—such as argan, coconut, or castor oil—for 5 to 10 minutes before washing acts as a protective barrier. This prevents aggressive surfactants from over-drying the hair length and softens impurities. Those with oily skin should apply the oil only to the hair shafts, avoiding the roots.

Hair stylist Aleksey Melnikov notes that pre-wash oils help smooth the cuticle scales, which is particularly useful for porous hair. He emphasizes the importance of thoroughly rinsing these products to avoid weighing down the strands.

The Double-Wash Technique

For a deep clean, the source recommends applying shampoo twice. The first application, lathered in the palms first, removes surface dust and grease. The second application deeply cleanses the pores of the scalp. There is no need to rub the lengths of the hair; the runoff foam is sufficient for cleaning. Rough friction of wet strands can lead to split ends because wet hair is highly stretchable and vulnerable.

Common Error Recommended Method & Result Applying shampoo directly to the crown Lathering in palms for a gentler effect on the skin Rubbing wet hair between palms Gentle patting to prevent split ends Washing with hot water Cool rinse for a closed cuticle and mirror-like shine

Temperature and Finish

The final step is rinsing with cool water. This helps "close" the hair scales, locking in moisture and nutrients from the conditioner. This temperature contrast provides a glossy finish rather than a dull or dry appearance.

Home care expert Irina Vorontsova suggests that while glycerin can be added for a lamination effect, the foundation remains the washing technique. She describes the cool water rinse as a simple way to make hair appear visually denser and more radiant.

Practical Guidelines

Massage Frequency: To improve hair growth and scalp cleanliness, perform the massage before every wash for 3-5 minutes.

To improve hair growth and scalp cleanliness, perform the massage before every wash for 3-5 minutes. Water Temperature: Avoid hot water as it stimulates sebaceous glands and roughens the cuticle. Use 36-38°C (97-100°F) for washing and 20-25°C (68-77°F) for the final rinse.

Avoid hot water as it stimulates sebaceous glands and roughens the cuticle. Use 36-38°C (97-100°F) for washing and 20-25°C (68-77°F) for the final rinse. Double Cleansing: This is necessary if you use styling products or wash your hair every 2-3 days.

This is necessary if you use styling products or wash your hair every 2-3 days. Drying: Avoid rubbing hair with a towel, as this damages the protective layer and causes frizz. Pat the strands gently instead.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.