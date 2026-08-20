AHA vs BHA: how to choose the right acid for your skin type

Choosing between AHA and BHA acids often leads to confusion, which can result in using products that are either ineffective or too aggressive for a specific skin type. The outcome depends on understanding how different acid groups function: some refine the skin's surface, while others penetrate pores to address congestion.
Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHA), including glycolic, lactic, and mandelic acids, are water-soluble compounds that act on the upper layer of the epidermis. They work by breaking the bonds between dead skin cells to encourage renewal. This group is typically used to address dullness, fine lines, and pigmentation.
Alina Chernova, a cosmetics ingredients expert, told Pravda.Ru that glycolic acid has the smallest molecule, allowing it to penetrate deeper and create a visible glow. However, she suggests that beginners start with lactic or mandelic acids, as they are gentler and reduce the risk of irritation.
Persistent redness or intense peeling are signs of a damaged skin barrier rather than product efficacy. When using active serums, it is important to maintain a moisturizing routine to prevent dehydration.
Beta Hydroxy Acid, represented in cosmetics by salicylic acid, is oil-soluble. This allows it to penetrate through sebum into the pore to dissolve oil plugs and prevent closed comedones. BHA is primarily used for oily and combination skin prone to breakouts.
Dermatocosmetologist Ilya Rudnev explained to Pravda.Ru that salicylic acid helps reduce inflammation and tighten pores. He warns against over-drying the skin, as frequent BHA use can trigger compensatory oiliness, where the skin produces more sebum in response to aggressive cleansing.
Some toners combine AHA and BHA in pre-balanced doses. When using separate products, they can be split by time—such as BHA in the morning (with SPF) and AHA in the evening—or used on different days.
|Skin Concern
|Recommended Active and Result
|Dullness, uneven tone
|Glycolic acid: refreshes surface, adds glow
|Blackheads, oily shine
|Salicylic acid (BHA): cleanses pores from within
|Dryness and peeling
|Lactic acid: gentle exfoliation and hydration
|Post-acne marks, spots
|Mandelic or glycolic acid: lightens pigmentation
Acids, particularly AHAs, increase the skin's sensitivity to the sun. Using a cream with SPF 30 or higher the morning after a peel is necessary to avoid pigment spots. Additionally, over-drying the skin with aggressive actives can lead to the appearance of fine lines around the eyes.
Cosmetologist-esthetician Tatyana Gromova noted to Pravda.Ru that acid care is a long-term process. She recommends starting with 1-2 applications per week to let the skin adjust, rather than increasing frequency for immediate results.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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