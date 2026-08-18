World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Why heavy face creams may cause swelling around the eyes

Women

The skin around the eyes is thinner than on the rest of the face and lacks sebaceous glands and a protective fat layer. This makes the area more prone to fine lines caused by facial expressions, UV exposure, and friction during makeup removal. To maintain skin quality, care routines should shift according to the biological needs of different age groups.

Facial wrinkles
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under Public domain
Facial wrinkles

Care for ages 20-30: Hydration and Fatigue Protection

While skin retains its elasticity in this stage, it is vulnerable to free radicals and photoaging. Using heavy, rich creams can hinder microcirculation and cause morning puffiness. Lighter gels and fluids containing caffeine and green tea extract are recommended for lymph drainage.

Skin care expert Ksenia Anisimova notes that a combination of niacinamide and antioxidants is critical for young skin. According to Anisimova, vitamin B3 strengthens the barrier and brightens dark circles caused by lack of sleep, while vitamin E neutralizes environmental aggression.

Multi-level hydration is essential even without visible issues. Low-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid penetrates deeper layers, while high-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid creates a protective screen to prevent moisture loss.

Care for ages 30-40: Addressing Fine Lines

Collagen synthesis slows down after age 30, and fragile vessels may lead to persistent dark circles. This stage requires more technical components, such as myorelaxant peptides (e.g., Argireline) to relax muscles and signal peptides like Matrixyl to support tissue density.

Cosmetologist Mariya Polyakova suggests incorporating mild retinol into evening routines for those aged 35+. Polyakova states that retinol accelerates cell renewal and smooths the skin's texture, while Centella asiatica helps soothe the skin and strengthen capillaries.

Ceramides are necessary to restore the hydrolipid mantle. These lipids fill gaps in the stratum corneum, making the skin appear firmer and more protected from temperature changes.

Care for age 50+: Revitalization and Volume

During menopause, hormonal changes can lead to a significant loss of collagen, causing the skin to thin and the orbital area to look sunken. The focus shifts toward intensive regeneration using growth factors (EGF) and copper peptides.

Anti-aging expert Elena Sokolova emphasizes the importance of Coenzyme Q10 for supporting cellular energy in mature skin. Sokolova recommends dense balms with high lipid concentrations to restore comfort and a healthy glow.

Application Technique and Common Errors

Improper application can lead to skin stretching or irritation. The recommended method involves using the pads of the ring fingers to apply minimal pressure. Products should be patted along the orbital bone, moving from the inner corner to the outer corner on the upper lid, and in reverse on the lower lid.

  • Avoid the eyelids: Applying cream to the movable part of the eyelid can cause swelling and irritate the mucous membrane.
  • Timing: Eye creams should be applied 1.5 to 2 hours before sleep. Applying products immediately before bed can contribute to lymph stagnation and morning bags.
  • Product choice: Standard face creams may be too heavy or aggressive for the thin skin of the eyelids, potentially causing allergic reactions or edema.
Age / Concern Recommended Components
20+ / Puffiness and Fatigue Caffeine, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid
30+ / Expression Lines Myorelaxant Peptides, Ceramides
40+ / Loss of Firmness Retinol, Niacinamide, Centella
50+ / Deep Dryness Growth Factors, Copper, Q10

Retinol Usage: For the eye area, gentle formulas with low concentrations (0.01% to 0.1%) are required. Use exclusively in the evening and introduce gradually to avoid dryness.

Addressing Dark Circles: If circles are caused by visible vessels, look for Vitamin K, niacinamide, and chestnut extract. For pigmentation-related circles, Vitamin C and gentle brightening ingredients are recommended, along with consistent sun protection.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Hayden Panettiere Dead at 36: Career, Health Struggles and Her Life With Wladimir Klitschko
Showbiz
Hayden Panettiere Dead at 36: Career, Health Struggles and Her Life With Wladimir Klitschko
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Azov-Black Sea logistics failure: Russia scrambles to reroute grain exports

Russia is rethinking its grain export strategy due to critical logistics failures and infrastructure damage in the Azov-Black Sea basin, prompting exploration of alternative routes.

Azov-Black Sea logistics failure: Russia scrambles to reroute grain exports
Hayden Panettiere Dead at 36: Career, Health Struggles and Her Life With Wladimir Klitschko
Hayden Panettiere Dead at 36: Career, Health Struggles and Her Life With Wladimir Klitschko
Patriot Missiles, Gas Prices and Midterms: How Iran War Threatens Trump’s Presidency
Trump Yields to Kim’s Demands as US Scales Back Military Exercises With South Korea
Patriot Missiles, Gas Prices and Midterms: How Iran War Threatens Trump’s Presidency Yury Bocharov Hayden Panettiere Dead at 36: Career, Health Struggles and Her Life With Wladimir Klitschko Andrey Mihayloff Trump Yields to Kim’s Demands as US Scales Back Military Exercises With South Korea Lyuba Lulko
Four dog breeds that often live up to 20 years
Kanye West to Perform in Russia for the First Time, With Two Concerts in St. Petersburg
Raw egg consumption: Common beliefs versus medical evidence
Raw egg consumption: Common beliefs versus medical evidence
Last materials
Russian Railways to implement AI at 20 digital sorting stations
Russia grows LNG carrier fleet to 19 vessels by August 2026
Morning Puffiness: Why Your Eyes Swell and What It Means for Your Kidneys
Why heavy face creams may cause swelling around the eyes
Fuel prices in Russia may continue to rise due to production shortages
Arctic Oil Boom: Unused Reserves Now Fueling Asian Markets
Dark spots on apple leaves in late summer may signal a fungal threat
Weekend running: How one session a week affects the body
The GHOST system: Shifting spaceports from fixed sites to mobile kits
Butter's secret: how to achieve the perfect marble cake texture
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.