Why heavy face creams may cause swelling around the eyes

The skin around the eyes is thinner than on the rest of the face and lacks sebaceous glands and a protective fat layer. This makes the area more prone to fine lines caused by facial expressions, UV exposure, and friction during makeup removal. To maintain skin quality, care routines should shift according to the biological needs of different age groups.

Photo: freepik.com is licensed under Public domain Facial wrinkles

Care for ages 20-30: Hydration and Fatigue Protection

While skin retains its elasticity in this stage, it is vulnerable to free radicals and photoaging. Using heavy, rich creams can hinder microcirculation and cause morning puffiness. Lighter gels and fluids containing caffeine and green tea extract are recommended for lymph drainage.

Skin care expert Ksenia Anisimova notes that a combination of niacinamide and antioxidants is critical for young skin. According to Anisimova, vitamin B3 strengthens the barrier and brightens dark circles caused by lack of sleep, while vitamin E neutralizes environmental aggression.

Multi-level hydration is essential even without visible issues. Low-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid penetrates deeper layers, while high-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid creates a protective screen to prevent moisture loss.

Care for ages 30-40: Addressing Fine Lines

Collagen synthesis slows down after age 30, and fragile vessels may lead to persistent dark circles. This stage requires more technical components, such as myorelaxant peptides (e.g., Argireline) to relax muscles and signal peptides like Matrixyl to support tissue density.

Cosmetologist Mariya Polyakova suggests incorporating mild retinol into evening routines for those aged 35+. Polyakova states that retinol accelerates cell renewal and smooths the skin's texture, while Centella asiatica helps soothe the skin and strengthen capillaries.

Ceramides are necessary to restore the hydrolipid mantle. These lipids fill gaps in the stratum corneum, making the skin appear firmer and more protected from temperature changes.

Care for age 50+: Revitalization and Volume

During menopause, hormonal changes can lead to a significant loss of collagen, causing the skin to thin and the orbital area to look sunken. The focus shifts toward intensive regeneration using growth factors (EGF) and copper peptides.

Anti-aging expert Elena Sokolova emphasizes the importance of Coenzyme Q10 for supporting cellular energy in mature skin. Sokolova recommends dense balms with high lipid concentrations to restore comfort and a healthy glow.

Application Technique and Common Errors

Improper application can lead to skin stretching or irritation. The recommended method involves using the pads of the ring fingers to apply minimal pressure. Products should be patted along the orbital bone, moving from the inner corner to the outer corner on the upper lid, and in reverse on the lower lid.

Avoid the eyelids: Applying cream to the movable part of the eyelid can cause swelling and irritate the mucous membrane.

Applying cream to the movable part of the eyelid can cause swelling and irritate the mucous membrane. Timing: Eye creams should be applied 1.5 to 2 hours before sleep. Applying products immediately before bed can contribute to lymph stagnation and morning bags.

Eye creams should be applied 1.5 to 2 hours before sleep. Applying products immediately before bed can contribute to lymph stagnation and morning bags. Product choice: Standard face creams may be too heavy or aggressive for the thin skin of the eyelids, potentially causing allergic reactions or edema.

Age / Concern Recommended Components 20+ / Puffiness and Fatigue Caffeine, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid 30+ / Expression Lines Myorelaxant Peptides, Ceramides 40+ / Loss of Firmness Retinol, Niacinamide, Centella 50+ / Deep Dryness Growth Factors, Copper, Q10

Retinol Usage: For the eye area, gentle formulas with low concentrations (0.01% to 0.1%) are required. Use exclusively in the evening and introduce gradually to avoid dryness.

Addressing Dark Circles: If circles are caused by visible vessels, look for Vitamin K, niacinamide, and chestnut extract. For pigmentation-related circles, Vitamin C and gentle brightening ingredients are recommended, along with consistent sun protection.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.