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How nail color once signaled social status in Ancient Egypt

Women

The practice of manicure is often viewed as a modern beauty trend, but the focus on hand care and nail aesthetics dates back thousands of years. In ancient civilizations, nail shape and color served as distinct social markers rather than simple decoration.

Nail polish
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Nail polish

Ancient East: Status and Protection

In Ancient Egypt, nail coloring was strictly regulated by social hierarchy. Bright red shades created with henna were reserved for the ruling elite, while commoners used pale, natural tones. Beyond aesthetics, Egyptians utilized henna for its antiseptic properties to protect workers' hands from infections when handling sand and clay. The process involved applying the paste, wrapping nails in linen, and waiting several hours.

In Ancient China, nail length signaled wealth and wisdom, as extremely long nails made physical labor impossible. To maintain this length, nobility used huchzhi—protective covers made of jade or precious metals. If a nail broke, it was repaired using rice paper inserts. Men also practiced nail care, believing it brought good luck and longevity.

European Evolution: From Naturalism to Polish

During the Middle Ages in Europe, colored nails were often associated with misconduct or witchcraft, leading many to prioritize natural cleanliness. By the 16th century, suede boards—precursors to modern buffers—became popular for polishing the nail plate to a pearlescent shine without using pigments.

The industrial era brought technical advancements in the 19th century, including the introduction of the orange wood stick. Early salons also offered nail whitening using vinegar. A major shift occurred in the 1910s when chemist Northam Warren adapted nitrocellulose-based automotive paint for cosmetic use. By 1932, the brand Revlon popularized colored polish for the mass market.

The Rise of Acrylics and Modern Techniques

Nail extensions emerged from a dental discovery in 1952, when dentist Fred Slack used dental acrylic to repair a broken nail. This led to the development of professional modeling systems.

Era/Region Key Innovation or Feature
Ancient Egypt Henna for status and skin protection.
Ancient China Extreme length and protective huchzhi covers.
Middle Ages Suede polishers and a focus on natural shine.
1920s Nitrocellulose polishes and "moon" designs.
1950s Introduction of acrylic nail extensions.

Today, the industry emphasizes efficiency and precision. The use of upper forms allows for faster application times compared to traditional methods. Current trends range from "jelly" nails to classic French manicures, though experts emphasize that any design requires proper hand hydration to maintain the final result.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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