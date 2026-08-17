Accessories take center stage in Autumn 2026 fashion trends

Autumn 2026 shifts the visual weight of an outfit onto accessories. Designers across multiple houses are treating texture, scale and historical reference as the primary tools for giving a streamlined wardrobe presence, rather than relying on the garments themselves.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malayeva is licensed under publiс domain A set of accessories

The muff returns from the archive

The most unexpected revival is the muff. Originally devised in Venice to keep aristocratic hands warm, it had long been treated as a museum piece. Brands Ashlyn and Fforme have placed it back on the runway in leather, suede and fur, trimmed with sequins and feathers. Unlike gloves, a muff preserves the silhouette of the sleeve and adds volume only at the wrist.

“The muff is the ideal balance between historicism and practicality. It lets you look refined even in deep cold, when ordinary gloves feel too simple,” trend expert Anna Morozova told Pravda.Ru.

Opera gloves migrate to daytime

Elbow-length gloves are no longer confined to evening events. Citing the 19th century, Khaite and Max Mara pair them with coats, capes and structured leather jackets. Stylists suggest velvet or thin leather with animal print to create deliberate contrast against everyday pieces. The key proportion cue: shortened outerwear sleeves that let the glove cuff show.

Brooches become visual anchors

The brooch has shed its “grandmother’s jewelry box” reputation. Current placement extends beyond the lapel to shirt collars, scarves, handbags and even socks. Stylist-image maker Alia Sadykova describes the modern brooch as a visual anchor: “Use large metal forms to give rigidity to soft knits or to secure a complex scarf knot.” Abstract shapes, oversized metal and surreal motifs keep the piece from reading as vintage.

Fur gorgets as a measured luxury

Fur remains prominent for a third consecutive season, but the focus has moved to accessories. A gorget — a fur collar worn over the shoulders — offers a rational alternative to a full coat. Gucci and Fforme show them layered over high-neck sweaters and denim, integrating a luxury note into a daily capsule. Quality faux fur is presented as an equal option.

Belts restructure the silhouette

Wide cummerbunds, chains and oversized buckles function as the central organizing element of an outfit. They gather volume in chunky knits and coats, pulling disparate layers into a single composition. Fashion blogger Yana Klimova highlights the cummerbund, borrowed from men’s formal wear: “A wrap belt over heavy outerwear is the boldest move of the season. It defines the waist cleanly through bulk.”

Proportion and contrast as the guiding logic

Across each category the principle is consistent: exaggerated scale, tactile contrast (fur against leather, metal against knit) and historical citation give a minimal wardrobe visual gravity without adding garments. The Q&A summary from the editorial team reinforces this — thin, inconspicuous belts and matched bag-shoe sets are described as aging an outfit, while bold forms and deliberate mismatches keep it current.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.