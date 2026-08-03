Nike and Skims Face Backlash Over New Women's Sportswear

Sportswear giant Nike and shapewear and apparel brand Skims, founded by entrepreneur and television personality Kim Kardashian, have sparked widespread criticism after unveiling a new collaborative women's sportswear collection.

Photo: Designed by Instagram by kimkardashian, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Inflatable Kim Kardashian

New Collection Triggers Debate Over Functionality

The collection features a coordinated outfit consisting of a strapless crop top and a fitted romper with short legs. The garments come in satin-like fabric and are available in coffee and neutral skin-tone shades.

Shortly after the launch, customers flooded Skims' Instagram page with criticism, questioning both the practicality and intended use of the designs.

Consumers Question Comfort and Performance

Many commenters argued that the outfit appears better suited to fashion photography than athletic activity. Several users questioned which sport the design was intended for and criticized what they described as an unrealistic approach to women's activewear.

Among the reactions were comments such as: "Women's clothing designed for the male gaze. Did even one woman help create this?", "The shorts keep riding up and the straps constantly slip off the shoulders," "They really hate women. Please make sportswear for real body types," "Why are women still expected to wear such uncomfortable clothing?", "Will you ever make clothes that aren't so tight for women?", and "This is disappointing."

Neither Nike nor Skims has publicly responded to the criticism.