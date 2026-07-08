Shaving Before Swimming Could Lead to Painful Skin Infections, Gynecologist Warns

A gynecologist has warned against shaving the bikini area immediately before going to the beach or swimming, explaining that the procedure can significantly increase the risk of skin infections during a holiday.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Phuket@photographer.net from Phuket, Thailand, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Girls on holidays

Speaking to Gazeta.Ru, gynecologist Marina Stepanenko explained that shaving creates microscopic injuries to the skin, allowing bacteria to penetrate hair follicles more easily.

According to the doctor, the risk of infection increases after contact with sand, seawater, or freshwater.

"The most common cause is bacteria that normally live on the skin. However, after the epidermis is damaged and in conditions of increased moisture, they begin to multiply actively," Stepanenko said.

Doctors Recommend Waiting Before Swimming

The specialist noted that one of the most common consequences is folliculitis, which can cause redness, itching, a burning sensation, and skin rashes.

To reduce the risk of complications, Stepanenko advised removing hair from the bikini area 24 to 48 hours before visiting the beach.

She explained that this allows the skin enough time to recover.

Earlier, ophthalmologist Anton Kazantsev warned that holidaymakers can also damage their eyesight during the vacation season.

According to him, wearing sunglasses without UV protection or spending long periods in air-conditioned environments with very dry air can negatively affect eye health.