Why Pumice Stone May Be Making Rough Feet Worse and What to Use Instead

Rough skin on the feet often develops as the body's natural response to repeated friction, which means regular use of a pumice stone can actually encourage the formation of additional layers of hardened skin. When traditional methods stop producing results, gentler approaches deserve attention because they reduce irritation and avoid damaging the skin.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Мария Полякова is licensed under publiс domain Feet care tips

How a Two-Phase Foot Care System Works

Modern home foot-care kits focus on deep softening rather than mechanical scraping. Instead of removing hardened skin by force, these formulas work by weakening the bonds between skin cells.

The treatment usually consists of two stages. The first stage contains a moderate concentration of urea together with sea salt, creating conditions that gently prepare the skin for renewal. This approach helps prevent the tiny cracks that often appear after mistakes during traditional pedicure techniques.

"The greatest advantage of this approach is that it does not send the skin a signal to accelerate regeneration, which often happens after intense friction. When people use a file or grater, the body interprets it as damage and begins building a protective layer even faster," skincare specialist Ksenia Anisimova explained in comments to Pravda.Ru.

How the Procedure Is Performed

The process begins by dissolving the contents of the first sachet in warm water. After several minutes, the liquid transforms into a dense hydrogel. Feet remain immersed in the mixture for approximately twenty minutes.

During this period, active ingredients penetrate deeper skin layers and moisturize even the thickest areas. Afterward, the second formula is added. This stabilizing component returns the hydrogel to a liquid state. Following the recommended treatment time allows the skin to absorb the maximum amount of beneficial ingredients.

"Using hydrogel instead of ordinary water helps maintain warmth for a longer period while concentrating beneficial ingredients directly against the skin. It creates a form of barrier therapy that can be used at home," dermatology and cosmetic specialist Ilya Rudnev explained in comments to Pravda.Ru.

An important element of the process involves applying a cooling formula at the end of treatment. Plant extracts help calm the feet and tighten pores, reinforcing the moisturizing effect. The result often lasts longer because the skin's natural protective barrier remains intact and avoids damage from abrasive methods.

Important Limitations and Considerations

The treatment should take place no more than once per week. This frequency usually provides enough care to keep feet in good condition. However, extra caution is necessary if visible skin damage already exists.

Urea can cause a burning sensation when it contacts open wounds and may slow the healing process. In severe cases, home treatment should not replace professional podiatric care when advanced intervention becomes necessary.