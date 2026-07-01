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Socks with Sandals Are Officially Back in Style, Fashion Expert Says

Women

Wearing socks with sandals is no longer considered a fashion faux pas and has officially become a modern styling technique, fashion expert Zakhar Grinov said. Today's trends increasingly prioritize individuality, comfort, and thoughtful styling over outdated fashion rules.

Black sandals worn with socks
Photo: Pravda.ru by Вера Ермакова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Black sandals worn with socks

"Today, this combination can no longer be called a fashion taboo. It has long been part of contemporary fashion and regularly appears both on the runway and in collections by leading brands. In my opinion, the combination itself is neither good nor bad. Everything depends on how it is executed. If the entire outfit is carefully thought out, the socks are matched in color and texture, and the sandals fit the overall aesthetic, the result can look very modern," Grinov told Abzats.

Balance and Styling Matter Most

The expert emphasized that achieving a successful look requires harmony rather than random combinations. He recommends choosing high-quality materials and minimalist designs to create a cohesive silhouette.

"Stylists generally agree that wearing socks with sandals is perfectly acceptable if it is a deliberate styling choice. It is better to choose solid-colored, high-quality socks without bold logos or lettering, pair them with minimalist leather or sporty sandals, and maintain a contemporary overall silhouette. The main rule is harmony throughout the outfit. Today, style is defined not by a single item but by how cohesive the overall look appears," he added.

Comfort Continues to Shape Fashion Trends

The renewed popularity of socks with sandals reflects a broader movement in fashion that favors practicality alongside personal expression. Once considered a style mistake, the combination has become increasingly common in designer collections and street style, where comfort-oriented dressing continues to influence seasonal trends.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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