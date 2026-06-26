Top Swimwear Trends for Summer 2026: Polka Dots and Apple Green Take Center Stage

Fashion editors have identified the swimwear styles expected to dominate summer 2026, highlighting a shift toward playful prints, clean silhouettes and vibrant colors.

Photo: flickr.com by Alex Proimos, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ A woman sunbathing on a beach

According to InStyle, this season's leading swimwear trends replace several styles that have dominated in recent years.

Polka Dots Replace Floral Prints

Polka-dot swimwear has emerged as one of the season's standout trends, taking the place of floral patterns as a favorite for summer wardrobes.

Designs embellished with rhinestones have also gained popularity, replacing metallic-finish swimwear that previously dominated seasonal collections.

Editors also highlighted minimalist swimsuits featuring contrasting trim, such as black designs finished with white piping, as one of the year's most fashionable choices.

Striped sporty styles have likewise earned a place among the season's key trends, offering a modern alternative to animal-print swimwear.

Apple Green Becomes the Color of Summer 2026

Fashion editors at Who What Wear have identified green as the defining color of summer 2026.

According to the publication, the vibrant "apple green" shade is replacing the previously popular butter yellow as the season's standout color.

While butter yellow, pale blue and rich purple remain fashionable, influencers are increasingly choosing clothing and accessories in apple green.

Experts believe the shade adds energy to an outfit while maintaining an effortless, contemporary appearance.

"This color brings an energy that feels both fashionable and relaxed. It's bold without being overwhelmingly bright,” the editors said.

Minimalism Meets Bold Color

The latest seasonal trends combine clean, understated silhouettes with eye-catching colors and refined details.

Fashion editors suggest that shoppers looking to refresh their summer wardrobes focus on minimalist swimwear with contrasting accents, sparkling embellishments and fresh shades such as apple green to stay on trend throughout the season.