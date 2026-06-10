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Wet Swimsuit: The Summer Habit That Can Trigger Painful Infections in Women

Women

A relaxing day at the beach or by the pool can sometimes result in unexpected health issues for women. The culprit is often a common habit: remaining in a wet swimsuit for extended periods. Moist fabric combined with warm summer temperatures creates ideal conditions for harmful microorganisms to thrive, increasing the risk of infections and inflammation.

Women in swimsuits
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hypnotica Studios Infinite, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Women in swimsuits

Why Wet Swimwear Increases Infection Risks

Medical experts warn that prolonged exposure to damp swimwear frequently contributes to urinary tract infections, particularly cystitis. Due to anatomical characteristics, women are especially vulnerable to these conditions.

Local cooling of the body can further increase the risk by weakening natural protective mechanisms. Symptoms that require prompt medical attention include painful urination, frequent urges to urinate, and discomfort or pain in the lower abdomen.

"Prolonged contact between mucous membranes and damp fabric disrupts the natural microflora and may trigger vaginitis, candidiasis, and inflammation of the urethra,” gynecologist Olga Nesterova explained in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Consequences of Ignoring Basic Hygiene

Beyond cystitis, wet fabric can irritate the sensitive skin in the bikini area. A simple preventive measure can significantly reduce the risk: avoid staying in wet clothing for more than one hour. Doctors recommend carrying a spare set of dry clothes and carefully following hygiene practices after swimming.

Ignoring early signs of discomfort can allow inflammation to become chronic, potentially requiring more extensive medical treatment long after a vacation has ended.

Experts also emphasize that the health of the gastrointestinal and genitourinary systems closely reflects the body's overall condition. For that reason, any chronic inflammatory process requires a comprehensive medical approach.

If you notice concerning symptoms, avoid self-treatment and consult a qualified healthcare professional as soon as possible. In many cases, prolonged illnesses that spoil summer holidays begin with nothing more than neglecting basic comfort and hygiene rules.

Frequently Asked Questions About Summer Health Risks

What is the main danger of wearing a wet swimsuit for too long?

Wet fabric retains both moisture and warmth, creating favorable conditions for fungi and bacteria to multiply. This can lead to inflammation of the mucous membranes and the urinary bladder.

How long is it safe to stay in a swimsuit after leaving the water?

Doctors strongly advise changing into dry clothing within one hour to minimize the risks of localized cooling and infection.

Which symptoms indicate that medical attention is needed?

Warning signs include frequent urination, burning sensations, pain during urination, and persistent discomfort in the lower abdomen.

Can wet clothing cause skin irritation?

Yes. Prolonged skin contact with damp fabric often leads to redness, itching, and contact dermatitis in the bikini area.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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