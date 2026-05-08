Hottest Fashion Trend of Summer 2026: Three-Hole Dress

Vogue named the most fashionable dress of summer 2026 — an ultra-minimalist design known as the "three-hole dress."

Photo: freepik.com by bristekjegor, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Summer dress

The style refers to a simple sleeveless mini dress with a rounded neckline. According to the magazine's editors, "this summer it will make a triumphant comeback.” They noted that the dress evokes a sense of nostalgia because it reminds many women of childhood wardrobe staples.

The Return of 1990s Minimalism

The dress previously reached peak popularity in the 1990s, when brands such as Helmut Lang and Calvin Klein frequently featured the look in their collections. One of the most recognizable figures associated with the trend on the runway was British supermodel Kate Moss.

The aesthetic championed a return to basics and celebrated the enduring appeal of timeless essentials built around simplicity.

Gucci, Prada and Miu Miu Revive the Trend

The style's comeback has been fueled by Gucci, Miu Miu and Prada, all of which included minimalist dresses in their latest collections.

Vogue recommends choosing versions in neutral shades with either mini or knee-length cuts, emphasizing clean lines and understated elegance.