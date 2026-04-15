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Women Reveal Most Hated Men’s Fashion Trends in New Survey

Women

Russian women have ranked the most unattractive items in men's wardrobes, a new survey finds.

A man making a face
Photo: flickr. com by powerbooktrance, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
A man making a face

The survey conducted by CDEK.Shopping and Twinby highlights several fashion choices that strongly annoy women. Leading the list are sandals worn with socks, cited by 62 percent of respondents. Belt bags and small handbags followed at 55 percent, while skinny jeans ranked third at 50 percent.

Bright, flashy prints (46 percent) and wearing tracksuits outside the gym (43 percent) also appeared among the least popular style choices.

The Most Disliked Men's Clothing Items

Respondents also criticized tight-fitting T-shirts (39 percent), joggers (33 percent), overly wide trousers (30 percent), and classic dress shoes worn casually (28 percent).

Fewer participants objected to biker-style leather jackets (19 percent) and jewelry (17.5 percent), suggesting these items remain more acceptable within modern fashion norms.

What Women Actually Find Attractive

The study found that 58 percent of women have at least once directly told their partner not to wear certain items. At the same time, 72.5 percent believe that personal grooming matters more than clothing itself.

When it comes to attractive style choices, respondents favored good-quality footwear (65 percent), a simple combination of a white T-shirt and jeans (58 percent), and a classic shirt (56 percent).

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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