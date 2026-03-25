From Cher to TikTok: Hottest Hair Trends of 2026 Straight from the 70s

Spring 2026 is witnessing a major revival of 1970s-inspired hairstyles, as classic looks return to the spotlight alongside contemporary cuts. Editors at Vogue highlight that retro aesthetics are once again shaping global beauty trends.

Photo: Сакиулова Ольга is licensed under Public domain A girl with voluminous hairdo

The Return of 1970s Icons

Among the standout trends this season are long, sleek or softly waved hairstyles reminiscent of the looks popularized by Cher. These styles emphasize natural movement and shine, offering a timeless and versatile option for modern wear.

Medium-length hair paired with bangs has also regained popularity. This look, famously associated with Jane Birkin, blends effortless elegance with a relaxed, everyday appeal.

Other returning styles include the wavy bob inspired by Twiggy, as well as the voluminous "butterfly” cut made iconic by Farrah Fawcett. Both options highlight texture and layering, key elements of the current fashion cycle.

Modern Cuts Leading 2026

Alongside retro influences, contemporary hairstyles continue to evolve. Hair stylist Adam Reed identified several cuts that are defining 2026.

He pointed to the "trixie” haircut as one of the most prominent trends, noting that it features shorter hair at the temples and nape, combined with longer layers on top and a full fringe. According to him, the style is versatile and suitable for women of all ages.

The classic bob remains a strong favorite as well. Reed explained that its ongoing popularity is driven by its adaptability, as the cut can be worn in multiple variations — from longer lengths to shorter, ear-level styles, and from sleek finishes to soft waves. He also linked its continued relevance to appearances by Emma Stone.

Another emerging trend is the so-called "high-class haircut,” recently showcased by Alysa Liu at an Oscars afterparty. Reed described this style as intentionally fragmented, achieved through uneven cutting techniques and two-tone coloring to create a dynamic, textured effect.

Retro Meets Contemporary Style

The current hair trends reflect a broader movement in fashion, where nostalgic elements are reinterpreted through a modern lens. The fusion of 1970s silhouettes with updated techniques allows for greater individuality and flexibility in styling.

As the season unfolds, both classic and contemporary hairstyles are expected to coexist, giving people the freedom to choose between timeless elegance and bold reinvention.