New Ultra-Sweet Proteins Enter Russian Market as Sugar Alternatives

Women

A new generation of sugar substitutes has appeared in Russia: ultra-sweet proteins that are thousands of times sweeter than sugar, contain almost no calories, and do not affect blood glucose levels. These substances allow people to enjoy sweet flavors without the risk of weight gain, obesity, or type 2 diabetes.

A bowl of sugar
Photo: freepik.com by jcomp, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A bowl of sugar

The development could also address the emotional craving for sweets, which many experts consider one of the main drivers of excessive sugar consumption.

Excessive sugar intake contributes to cardiovascular diseases, dementia, and even forms of dependency comparable to addictive substances.

Sweet Taste and Emotional Well-Being

Dietitian Alexey Kabanov explains that the perception of sweetness plays a crucial role in maintaining a positive mood and emotional well-being.

New sugar substitutes such as thaumatin, brazzein, monellin, and curculin are extracted from fruits of tropical plants found in Africa and Asia. These plants were valued for their intense sweetness even in ancient times.

The proteins deliver a powerful sweet taste in extremely small quantities while placing almost no caloric burden on the body.

Thousands of Times Sweeter Than Sugar

"Sweet proteins can be up to 3,000 times sweeter than sugar while having minimal caloric value. Studies show that they not only do not raise blood sugar levels but may even reduce insulin levels. This level of sweetness allows manufacturers to use them in extremely small quantities in sweets — essentially, just a few molecules can create a powerful burst of sweetness on the tongue,” said Alexey Kabanov.

Potential Health Benefits

According to the specialist, sweet proteins may also offer additional biochemical advantages. They can help reduce inflammation, suppress harmful intestinal microflora, and contribute to normalizing blood pressure.

These substances have already received certification in Russia and in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. Food manufacturers have begun receiving supplies for use in new products.

Amid rising global rates of diabetes and obesity, experts believe that natural sugar alternatives such as sweet proteins could trigger a major shift in healthy nutrition.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
