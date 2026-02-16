World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Pillbox Hats Return as a Defining Fashion Trend of 2026

Women

Pillbox hats, a headwear style widely associated with twentieth-century elegance, have returned to prominence in 2026, according to Vogue.

Девушка в рафийной шляпке-таблетке
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Девушка в рафийной шляпке-таблетке

Designs resembling pillbox hats trace their origins to headgear worn by soldiers in Ancient Rome. In the 1950s and 1960s, the style became a defining element of women's fashion, largely popularized by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, former First Lady of the US.

The accessory later gained further recognition through figures such as Princess Diana and actress Audrey Hepburn, both of whom frequently appeared wearing variations of the pillbox silhouette.

In 2026, several major fashion houses, including Alaïa, Chloé, Altuzarra, and Valentino, incorporated pillbox hats into their new collections, signaling renewed industry interest in the classic design.

The revival has also been supported by celebrity adoption. Public figures such as actress Pamela Anderson and model Elsa Hosk have been seen embracing the style, contributing to its visibility in contemporary fashion discourse.

