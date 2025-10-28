World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

World’s 'Sexiest Athlete' Alica Schmidt Wows Fans with New Training Photos

Women

German athlete Alica Schmidt, recognized by Busted Coverage as “the world’s sexiest athlete,” has posted new photos from her latest training session on Instagram (owned by Meta, recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia).

2018 DM Leichtathletik - 400-Meter-Huerden Frauen - Alica Schmidt - by 2eight - DSC7136
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Stefan Brending (, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
2018 DM Leichtathletik - 400-Meter-Huerden Frauen - Alica Schmidt - by 2eight - DSC7136

Viral Post Gains Over 61,000 Likes

In the pictures, Schmidt showed off her toned figure wearing a short, tight-fitting black top while posing during a workout. The post quickly went viral, collecting more than 61,000 likes from her followers.

Alica Schmidt qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as part of Germany’s national relay team in the 4x400 meters event. She has been a prominent figure in international athletics since her youth competitions.

In 2017, Schmidt earned a silver medal as part of the German 4x400 meter relay team at the European Under-20 Championships. Two years later, she captured a bronze medal in the same discipline at the European Under-23 Championships, solidifying her reputation as one of Germany’s most promising runners.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Sparks Alarm in Washington and Beijing
World
Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Sparks Alarm in Washington and Beijing
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Hotspots and Incidents
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Popular
Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical

Ukraine’s military command has deployed GUR special forces to Pokrovsk (formerly Krasnoarmeysk) amid reports that Russian troops have completely cut off supply routes, creating what analysts describe as a potentially decisive encirclement in the Donbas

Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Russia Tests Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Missile Over Novaya Zemlya Archipelago
Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Sparks Alarm in Washington and Beijing
Russia Concludes Plutonium Deal with US, Signals Readiness for New Arms Race Lyuba Lulko Forgotten Arctic Outpost: The Ghost Base of Eklips Bay on the Edge of Taimyr Dmitry Sudakov Paris Scooby – Louvre Rocks Swiped & Arab Mutilates Small Blonde Child Guy Somerset
Putin Formally Terminates Plutonium Disposal Agreement with USA
Russia Concludes Plutonium Deal with US, Signals Readiness for New Arms Race
Zelensky: 'Coalition of the Willing' to Present Ceasefire Plan Within a Week
Zelensky: 'Coalition of the Willing' to Present Ceasefire Plan Within a Week
Last materials
World’s 'Sexiest Athlete' Alica Schmidt Wows Fans with New Training Photos
Russia Adopts Law Introducing Year-Round Military Conscription
Belarus Ready to Halt Oreshnik Missile Placement Amid Regional Tensions
China Upgrades Its Sixth-Generation Stealth Fighter J-36 Prototype
Stoltenberg: Zelensky 'Begged Me' to Close the Sky, But NATO Couldn’t Risk War
Russian Intelligence Report: France Prepares 2,000 Troops for Deployment to Ukraine
Russia Tests Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Missile Over Novaya Zemlya Archipelago
Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical
Moscow Ready to Negotiate Legal Ban on Space Weapons, But US Blocks Talks
How to Fit a Big Bed in a Small Bedroom: Expert Tips for Comfort and Space
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.