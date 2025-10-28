German athlete Alica Schmidt, recognized by Busted Coverage as “the world’s sexiest athlete,” has posted new photos from her latest training session on Instagram (owned by Meta, recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia).
In the pictures, Schmidt showed off her toned figure wearing a short, tight-fitting black top while posing during a workout. The post quickly went viral, collecting more than 61,000 likes from her followers.
Alica Schmidt qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as part of Germany’s national relay team in the 4x400 meters event. She has been a prominent figure in international athletics since her youth competitions.
In 2017, Schmidt earned a silver medal as part of the German 4x400 meter relay team at the European Under-20 Championships. Two years later, she captured a bronze medal in the same discipline at the European Under-23 Championships, solidifying her reputation as one of Germany’s most promising runners.
