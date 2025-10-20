World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

How to Apply Perfume Correctly: Expert Tips for Long-Lasting Fragrance

Women

Perfume is a reflection of individuality — a finishing touch that adds charm and leaves a lasting impression. Yet few realize how crucial proper application is to achieving a lasting and well-balanced scent. The placement of perfume truly determines how it reveals itself throughout the day. Here’s where to apply it — and where not to.

Perfume
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Perfume

Places to Avoid Applying Perfume

While there are general rules in perfumery that help a fragrance bloom properly, there are also areas where perfume should never be applied.

Application Area Why It’s Not Recommended
Underarms Sweat, friction, and sensitive skin can distort the scent.
Face Alcohol in perfume may irritate or dry the skin.
Feet Ineffective area — the scent does not develop fully.
Rubbing wrists Friction destroys top notes and changes the fragrance.

Why Underarms and Face Are Poor Choices

The underarm area is prone to sweating, which alters perfume composition and may cause irritation. Friction with clothing can also degrade the scent, especially on sensitive skin.

Applying perfume to the face is risky for similar reasons — alcohol-based formulas can lead to dryness, discomfort, or even allergic reactions.

The Best Areas for Perfume Application

To make your fragrance last longer and unfold beautifully, apply it to warm pulse points where the body’s natural heat helps release the scent gradually.

Application Area Why It Works Best
Wrists Gentle pulse enhances the perfume’s top and heart notes.
Neck and behind ears Warm areas where fragrance lingers throughout the day.
Inner elbows and behind knees Body warmth keeps perfume active for hours.
Hair (special mists) Hair mists add a soft, lasting scent without damaging strands.
“Perfume reveals its true character where the skin is warm — pulse points help it live and breathe naturally,” perfume experts often note.

How to Avoid Damaging Clothes

Perfumes with a high concentration of essential oils can stain delicate fabrics like silk or cashmere. To prevent marks, spray perfume on clothing parts that do not touch the skin directly, such as a scarf or the inside of a shirt collar.

Fabric Type Potential Risks Recommendation
Silk Can stain or damage the fabric. Apply only to scarf edges or inner collar.
Cashmere Leaves greasy marks and loses softness. Use perfume on accessories, not directly.
Cotton Safe, but scent fades quickly. Spray on inner collar or washable fabric.

Perfume and Hair: Dos and Don’ts

Applying perfume to hair can give an elegant scent trail, but alcohol-based fragrances may cause dryness. Instead, choose a specialized hair mist or use the “scent cloud” technique — spray perfume in the air and walk through it.

Application Method Pros Cons
Directly on hair Long-lasting scent. Alcohol may damage or dry hair.
Hair perfume mist Safe for daily use, adds shine. Softer aroma intensity.
Scent cloud Light, even fragrance distribution. Less concentrated scent.
“Hair holds scent beautifully — just make sure it’s alcohol-free,” beauty experts advise.

How to Make Your Perfume Last Longer

To preserve the fragrance and prolong its life, follow these simple tips:

  • Store properly: Keep perfumes in a cool, dark place away from sunlight and heat sources.
  • Moisturize skin: Perfume lasts longer on hydrated skin — apply fragrance after using a light lotion.
  • Don’t overapply: A few targeted sprays are enough; overuse can dull the aroma.

By applying perfume correctly and taking care of its longevity, you can make your favorite fragrance last all day — elegant, personal, and unmistakably yours.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia Condemns U.S. Strikes Near Venezuela After Trump’s Anti-Drug Offensive
World
Russia Condemns U.S. Strikes Near Venezuela After Trump’s Anti-Drug Offensive
Zelensky’s Failed Washington Visit: Bad Timing and High Expectations
World
Zelensky’s Failed Washington Visit: Bad Timing and High Expectations
Kremlin Explains Choice of Budapest for Next Putin-Trump Summit
World
Kremlin Explains Choice of Budapest for Next Putin-Trump Summit
Popular
Zelensky Says Ukraine Is Close to Ending the War as Trump Refuses Tomahawk Missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that the conflict in Ukraine could soon reach its end, following a White House meeting where Donald Trump declined to supply Tomahawk missiles but offered mutual security guarantees for both Kyiv and Moscow

Zelensky Says Ukraine Is Close to Ending the War as Trump Refuses Tomahawk Missiles
Trump Warns After Call with Putin Zelensky: 'Ukraine Will Freeze and Be Destroyed'
Trump Warns After Call with Putin Zelensky: 'Ukraine Will Freeze and Be Destroyed'
Moscow Reveals Expectations for Upcoming Putin and Trump Summit in Budapest
Kremlin Explains Choice of Budapest for Next Putin-Trump Summit
Europe’s Fear of Washington: How the Nord Stream Case Became a Diplomatic Cover-Up Lyuba Lulko Disturbing Confessions: Russian Maniac Details Collection of Mummified Girls and Cemetery Obsession Andrey Mihayloff Epstein Issues…Political & Media Colluders Still Concealing Sex Abuse Guy Somerset
Russia Condemns U.S. Strikes Near Venezuela After Trump’s Anti-Drug Offensive
Zelensky’s Failed Washington Visit: Bad Timing and High Expectations
Disturbing Confessions: Russian Maniac Details Collection of Mummified Girls and Cemetery Obsession
Disturbing Confessions: Russian Maniac Details Collection of Mummified Girls and Cemetery Obsession
Last materials
Lavrov and Rubio Expected to Meet Ahead of Putin–Trump Summit in Budapest
Disturbing Confessions: Russian Maniac Details Collection of Mummified Girls and Cemetery Obsession
Kremlin Explains Choice of Budapest for Next Putin-Trump Summit
Moscow: Alaska Summit Set Framework for Ukraine Peace Talks With Washington
Trump Warns After Call with Putin Zelensky: 'Ukraine Will Freeze and Be Destroyed'
Russia Condemns U.S. Strikes Near Venezuela After Trump’s Anti-Drug Offensive
Moscow Reveals Expectations for Upcoming Putin and Trump Summit in Budapest
Zelensky’s Failed Washington Visit: Bad Timing and High Expectations
Zelensky Says Ukraine Is Close to Ending the War as Trump Refuses Tomahawk Missiles
Trump Crushes, Breaks and Tramples on Zelensky's War Strategy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.