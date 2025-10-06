Russian Women Rush to Buy Anti 'Camel Toe' Pads

Russian women have sparked a new fashion and health debate after rushing to purchase special pads designed to hide the so-called “camel toe” effect caused by tight leggings. According to Mash, demand for the product on online marketplaces has jumped by an astonishing 76 percent.

The sudden surge in purchases has been linked to the growing popularity of form-fitting sportswear. Women say the pads help smooth the crotch area when wearing thin or elastic leggings, eliminating visible outlines that can appear during workouts or casual wear. Prices for the pads range from 200 to 1,000 rubles depending on the brand and material.

Gynecologists Warn of Potential Health Risks

However, health professionals are sounding the alarm over the trend. Gynecologists warn that wearing such pads for extended periods can disrupt air circulation in the intimate area, leading to skin irritation and allergic reactions.

“Limited airflow and constant friction can cause bacterial vaginosis or yeast infections such as candidiasis,” noted gynecologists consulted by Russian media.

Between Fashion and Health

While the pads promise aesthetic confidence, experts caution that women should prioritize comfort and hygiene over visual perfection. Doctors recommend wearing breathable fabrics and avoiding tight synthetic clothing to maintain healthy microflora and prevent infections.

The “camel toe” pad craze underscores a broader cultural trend where aesthetics and body-conscious fashion increasingly influence purchasing behavior — often at the expense of health considerations.