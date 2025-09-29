Princess Diana’s Iconic 1980s Kitten Heel Boots Back in Fashion This Fall

Princess Diana’s beloved 1980s kitten heel boots are making a stylish comeback in autumn 2025, proving that royal fashion never truly goes out of style. Vogue reports that this season’s revival of the classic footwear reflects both elegance and versatility.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Russ Quinlan, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Princess Diana

The Return of a Royal Favorite

The trend centers on kitten heel boots — miniature heels up to five centimeters tall, flaring slightly at the base. Princess Diana wore them on numerous occasions in the 1980s, setting a fashion standard that remains influential decades later. One memorable example was her 1984 appearance at the British Embassy in Oslo, where she paired the boots with a green velvet jacket and skirt.

A Modern Update

While the 1980s version of the boots had a broader heel shape, today’s designs have adopted a slimmer, more refined silhouette. Fashion editors note that this update makes the style even more adaptable to contemporary wardrobes.

How to Wear Them Now

According to Vogue, kitten heel boots this season are best styled with black or burgundy leather coats, gray tailored trousers, or wide-leg denim. The combination delivers both sophistication and casual chic, echoing Princess Diana’s signature blend of timeless elegance and effortless modernity.

This is not the first time Diana’s fashion has resurfaced in recent years. In June, one of her 1980s outfits also returned as a key trend, highlighting the lasting impact of her style on global fashion culture. From velvet ensembles to chic boots, Diana’s wardrobe continues to inspire designers and trendsetters alike.