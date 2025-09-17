World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Melania Trump Sparks Debate in Britain With Burberry Coat and Dior Boots

Women

Melania Trump’s official visit to the UK drew public attention not for diplomacy, but for her Burberry coat and Dior boots, which sparked divided reactions online.

Melania Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Melania Trump

The 55-year-old First Lady of the United States, former model and designer, arrived in Britain alongside President Donald Trump. She appeared before cameras in black knee-high Dior boots and a beige Burberry coat, lined with the brand’s signature check pattern. Her look was completed with black sunglasses and a low ponytail.

The photos, published by Page Six, quickly ignited a wave of comments. Readers debated her outfit, with opinions ranging from admiration to harsh criticism. Some praised her elegance, while others dismissed the look as impractical and poorly styled.

Among the negative reactions were comments such as: “A stately and beautiful woman, but she should get rid of that top,” “Terrible coat. I don’t understand why she wore it,” and “A rare fashion failure for Melania. The coat is too long and doesn’t look comfortable.” Another reader mocked the lining: “The inside of this coat looks like a circus tent.”

While Melania Trump has often been praised internationally for her fashion sense, this occasion shows how her style choices remain under close scrutiny. The debate over her Burberry coat highlights how even small details can overshadow the diplomatic purpose of a high-profile visit.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Raw Video Shows Moment of Charlie Kirk Being Shot in the Neck During Speech in Utah
Hotspots and Incidents
Raw Video Shows Moment of Charlie Kirk Being Shot in the Neck During Speech in Utah
Video Shows FAB-3000 Bomb Striking Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas
Hotspots and Incidents
Video Shows FAB-3000 Bomb Striking Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas
Popular
Video Shows FAB-3000 Bomb Striking Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas

Russian pilots used a FAB-3000 aerial bomb with a glide kit to strike a temporary deployment point of Ukrainian forces in Konstantinovka, according to newly released footage

Video Shows FAB-3000 Bomb Striking Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas
Russia Fires Zircon Hypersonic Missile During Zapad-2025 Drills Near NATO Borders
Russia Fires Zircon Hypersonic Missile During Zapad-2025 Drills Near NATO Borders
Russian President Putin Appears Armed and Camouflaged at Zapad-2025 Military Drills
Polish F-16 Accidentally Hits House With US Missile During Drone Interception Attempt
Gaza Under Siege: Ground Invasion, Massive Civilian Toll and Possible Deportations Andrey Mihayloff Forgotten Soviet-French Fire Truck: The Story of the Unique VMA-30 Prototype Sergey Mileshkin Europe’s Energy Shift: From Russian Pipelines to American LNG Dependence Anton Kulikov
Russia’s Nuclear Cruiser Completes First Stage of Sea Trials After 26-Year Overhaul
Lavrov: Russia No Longer Sees Unfriendly States, Only Unfriendly Governments
Killer Whales Sink Yacht off Portugal
Killer Whales Sink Yacht off Portugal
Last materials
Silent Fiber-Optic Drones: Ukraine’s New Weapon Raises Fears in Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk
Brussels Considers Two Mechanisms to Channel Frozen Russian Assets Into Ukraine’s Recovery
Left-Handed People May Have Higher Risk of Certain Mental Disorders
Corruption Scandal and Gaza Policy Spark Calls to Oust Ursula von der Leyen
Russia Formally Withdraws from European Convention Against Torture
Gaza Under Siege: Ground Invasion, Massive Civilian Toll and Possible Deportations
Croatian Authorities Expel Russian Wrestler Emin Sefershaev Before World Championships
Turkey Unveils First Indigenous AKATA Submarine-Launched Cruise Missile
Ginger, Lemon and Honey Remedy: Health Benefits, Contraindications and Recipe
Punch: History, Recipes, and Charles Dickens’ Famous Version
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.