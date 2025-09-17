Melania Trump Sparks Debate in Britain With Burberry Coat and Dior Boots

Melania Trump’s official visit to the UK drew public attention not for diplomacy, but for her Burberry coat and Dior boots, which sparked divided reactions online.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Melania Trump

The 55-year-old First Lady of the United States, former model and designer, arrived in Britain alongside President Donald Trump. She appeared before cameras in black knee-high Dior boots and a beige Burberry coat, lined with the brand’s signature check pattern. Her look was completed with black sunglasses and a low ponytail.

The photos, published by Page Six, quickly ignited a wave of comments. Readers debated her outfit, with opinions ranging from admiration to harsh criticism. Some praised her elegance, while others dismissed the look as impractical and poorly styled.

Among the negative reactions were comments such as: “A stately and beautiful woman, but she should get rid of that top,” “Terrible coat. I don’t understand why she wore it,” and “A rare fashion failure for Melania. The coat is too long and doesn’t look comfortable.” Another reader mocked the lining: “The inside of this coat looks like a circus tent.”

While Melania Trump has often been praised internationally for her fashion sense, this occasion shows how her style choices remain under close scrutiny. The debate over her Burberry coat highlights how even small details can overshadow the diplomatic purpose of a high-profile visit.