Doctor Busts Three Popular Myths About Bras

Russian doctor Olga Ulankina has dispelled three widespread myths about bras, explaining their real impact on women’s health.

Photo: flickr.com by Roselyn Rosesline, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ A bra

Myth 1: Bras Prevent Sagging

According to the doctor, wearing a bra constantly does not stop breasts from sagging. She explained that breast shape is determined not by external support, but by ligaments made of elastin and collagen, which naturally weaken with age.

“If you wear a bra without breaks, excessive pressure can disrupt microcirculation of blood,” the doctor warned.

She added that underwires may chafe the skin and shift during sleep. For women with larger breasts, the specialist recommended soft tops without underwires for nighttime comfort.

Myth 2: Bras Cause Breast Cancer

The doctor dismissed claims that lingerie can provoke breast cancer, noting that no serious study has ever confirmed such a connection. However, she acknowledged that overly tight bras with underwires may injure tissues and lead to lipomas, while sleeping in them may impair circulation.

Myth 3: Exercise Can Increase Breast Size

Ulankina also debunked the belief that exercises can enlarge breasts. She clarified that muscles only exist around the mammary glands, not inside them, meaning workouts cannot directly increase breast volume.