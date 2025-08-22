World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Hair Care Guide: How to Choose the Right Washing Frequency

Daily Hair Washing: Myths, Facts, and Best Practices
Women

A question on many minds: should you wash your hair every day, or does it harm its health? The answer isn’t as simple as it seems. It depends on your scalp type, lifestyle, and even the climate.

A woman is washing her hair
Photo: https://i.pinimg.com/originals/1f/31/56/1f3156d8e2c0342edc8fca9cf5543d71.jpg
A woman is washing her hair

Why Individual Differences Matter

Some people’s hair becomes oily quickly, leaving a greasy shine by evening. Others can go several days without their hair losing freshness. The reason lies in how the sebaceous glands function.

"The frequency of washing should always be tailored individually. If the scalp produces a lot of sebum, hair needs more frequent washing. But that doesn’t mean overusing shampoo," note trichologists.

How to Choose the Right Washing Routine

  • Oily scalp: wash every 1–2 days.
  • Dry scalp: washing twice a week is enough.
  • Normal scalp: can go 3–4 days between washes.

Remember, shampoo alone does not make hair healthy—overall hair care matters. Conditioners, masks, and avoiding overly harsh products play a key role.

Debunking Common Myths

Many believe frequent washing causes hair loss. In reality, only hair already in the shedding phase falls out during washing. Shampoo does not affect this process.

Tips for Daily Hair Care

If your lifestyle or habit requires daily washing, use gentle, sulfate-free shampoos and always follow with a conditioner. This helps reduce dryness and maintains the scalp’s natural balance.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russian Embassy Warns Norway’s Military Build-Up Near Border Threatens Arctic Security
World
Russian Embassy Warns Norway’s Military Build-Up Near Border Threatens Arctic Security
Ukrainian Suspect in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage Arrested in Italy
World
Ukrainian Suspect in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage Arrested in Italy
Popular
America’s Double Standards on Borders: Ukraine, Georgia, and Beyond

Washington has admitted to its double standards in applying the principle of "inviolability of borders," signaling a major shift in U.S. foreign policy exceptions.

JD Vance Acknowledges Exceptions to U.S. Principle of Territorial Integrity
Putin Awards CIA Deputy Director’s Son Posthumously for Service in Donbas
Steve Witkoff Presents Russian Order of Courage to CIA Deputy Director's Family from Putin
Chikatilo’s Son Dies in Battle Near Kharkiv After Joining Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky Eyes Neutral Europe for Putin Talks, Criticizes China and Rejects Russian Language Status
US Halts Intelligence Sharing on Ukraine, Signaling Shift Toward Russia Lyuba Lulko The Story Behind Russia’s Tricolor: National Flag Day on August 22 Dmitry Plotnikov Trump Angrily Rebukes Ukraine’s Attack on Druzhba Pipeline in Letter to Orbán Oleg Artyukov
Ukrainian National Detained in Italy Over Nord Stream Sabotage Plot
Marina Starovoitova Becomes First Woman to Captain Biggest Nuclear Icebreaker
JD Vance Reveals Russia’s Territorial Demands, Ukraine’s Conditions for Peace
JD Vance Reveals Russia’s Territorial Demands, Ukraine’s Conditions for Peace
Last materials
Trump Angrily Rebukes Ukraine’s Attack on Druzhba Pipeline in Letter to Orbán
Zelensky Calls for Direct Meeting with Putin, Open to Trump’s Proposed Format
Ukrainian 77th Airmobile Brigade Headquarters Annihilated in FAB-3000 Bomb Strike
Putin Refused to Strike Kyiv with Oreshnik Missile
Nutritionist Warns Orange-Only Diet Can Damage Health
Lavrov Says Putin Ready to Meet Zelensky If Real Agenda Exists
Russian Embassy Warns Norway’s Military Build-Up Near Border Threatens Arctic Security
Russia Reportedly Ready for Partial Territorial Compromise in Talks With Ukraine
What Hotel Items You Can Take Home Without Breaking the Rules
Mustard and Vinegar: A One-Day Fix Against Colorado Potato Beetles
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.