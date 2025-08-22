A question on many minds: should you wash your hair every day, or does it harm its health? The answer isn’t as simple as it seems. It depends on your scalp type, lifestyle, and even the climate.
Some people’s hair becomes oily quickly, leaving a greasy shine by evening. Others can go several days without their hair losing freshness. The reason lies in how the sebaceous glands function.
"The frequency of washing should always be tailored individually. If the scalp produces a lot of sebum, hair needs more frequent washing. But that doesn’t mean overusing shampoo," note trichologists.
Remember, shampoo alone does not make hair healthy—overall hair care matters. Conditioners, masks, and avoiding overly harsh products play a key role.
Many believe frequent washing causes hair loss. In reality, only hair already in the shedding phase falls out during washing. Shampoo does not affect this process.
If your lifestyle or habit requires daily washing, use gentle, sulfate-free shampoos and always follow with a conditioner. This helps reduce dryness and maintains the scalp’s natural balance.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Washington has admitted to its double standards in applying the principle of "inviolability of borders," signaling a major shift in U.S. foreign policy exceptions.