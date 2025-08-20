World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
The Bathroom Design Shift: From Absorbent Rugs to Hygienic Style

Why Fluffy Bathroom Rugs Are Out — And What’s Replacing Them
The bathroom is undergoing a quiet revolution: fluffy rugs are becoming a thing of the past, replaced by sleek and hygienic alternatives. More and more people are abandoning traditional textile mats that soak up moisture, become breeding grounds for bacteria, and require frequent washing.

Modern looking tiled bathroom
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Modern looking tiled bathroom

Sleek Surfaces and Spacious Style

In their place come smooth floors made of ceramic, microcement, or other continuous materials that are easier to clean and make the space appear larger and more open.

This shift perfectly aligns with minimalist philosophy: remove the excess and keep only what is functional and beautiful.

Fast-Drying and Antibacterial Alternatives

Replacing the old-fashioned rugs are fast-drying models made from microfiber or memory foam, which absorb water in seconds and dry within minutes, effectively preventing microbial growth.

Eco-conscious consumers are embracing options made from bamboo, jute, or seaweed—durable, moisture-resistant, and naturally warm materials that enhance bathroom aesthetics.

Safe and Stylish for All Ages

For families with children or elderly members, non-slip solutions are gaining popularity, providing safety without compromising on style, according to sasu-manso.fr.

Today, it’s possible to choose nearly any design—from minimalist zen to luxurious spa—while maintaining top-tier hygiene and comfort.

Photos Published of Ukrainian Fighters with Gunshot Head Wounds in Russian Region

A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group penetrated deep into Russia’s Bryansk region but was intercepted, leaving three dead and three captured, including their special operations commander.

