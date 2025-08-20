The Bathroom Design Shift: From Absorbent Rugs to Hygienic Style

The bathroom is undergoing a quiet revolution: fluffy rugs are becoming a thing of the past, replaced by sleek and hygienic alternatives. More and more people are abandoning traditional textile mats that soak up moisture, become breeding grounds for bacteria, and require frequent washing.
In their place come smooth floors made of ceramic, microcement, or other continuous materials that are easier to clean and make the space appear larger and more open.
This shift perfectly aligns with minimalist philosophy: remove the excess and keep only what is functional and beautiful.
Replacing the old-fashioned rugs are fast-drying models made from microfiber or memory foam, which absorb water in seconds and dry within minutes, effectively preventing microbial growth.
Eco-conscious consumers are embracing options made from bamboo, jute, or seaweed—durable, moisture-resistant, and naturally warm materials that enhance bathroom aesthetics.
For families with children or elderly members, non-slip solutions are gaining popularity, providing safety without compromising on style, according to sasu-manso.fr.
Today, it’s possible to choose nearly any design—from minimalist zen to luxurious spa—while maintaining top-tier hygiene and comfort.
