World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Caucasus Women Cut Their Cheeks to Get Dimples Done

In Caucasus, Women Rush to Plastic Surgeons to Have Dimples Done
Women

Cosmetic surgeons in the Caucasus report a dramatic rise in demand for dimple creation surgery, with the once-rare procedure now performed daily.

Smile with dimples
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Smile with dimples

Women across the Caucasus are increasingly turning to surgeons to create dimples on their cheeks, Mash reports. The procedure, known as dimplectomy, involves a small incision on the inner side of the cheek, where the surgeon removes a tiny portion of fat tissue before stitching the skin to the underlying muscle. This creates a natural-looking indentation that becomes visible when smiling. The surgery is performed under local anesthesia and takes about 30 minutes.

While just a few months ago—around June—surgeons typically carried out between three and five of these procedures per month, the numbers have surged dramatically. Clinics now report performing at least one dimplectomy every day, totaling around 40 operations a month.

With demand soaring, the price of the procedure has also climbed, rising from about 15,000 rubles to 25,000 rubles or more. Surgeons attribute this spike to both the popularity of the trend and the perception of dimples as a sign of youthful beauty.

“Dimples have always been considered attractive, but now they’re becoming a must-have feature for many young women,” commented one cosmetic surgeon.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel, The Scourge of CIA Spies, Dies at 77
Real life stories
Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel, The Scourge of CIA Spies, Dies at 77
Satellite Data Shows Europe Tripling Defense Factory Expansion Since 2022
World
Satellite Data Shows Europe Tripling Defense Factory Expansion Since 2022
In Caucasus, Women Rush to Plastic Surgeons to Have Dimples Done
Women
In Caucasus, Women Rush to Plastic Surgeons to Have Dimples Done
Popular
Peace Talks Ahead: Zelensky Announces Future Meeting With Putin and Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced a future three-way meeting with Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, saying it is the only way to end the conflict, but admits the date remains unknown

Zelensky Confirms Planned Three-Way Summit With Putin and Trump
25 Years After the Kursk Tragedy: The Unsolved Mystery Beneath the Barents Sea
Kursk Submarine Disaster: Collision Theory Still Divides Experts After 25 Years
Putin and Trump to Meet in Anchorage on August 15. Zelensky Gets Very Nervous
A Tale of Two Stories: British Media Clash Over North Korean Workers 'Enslaved' in Russia
Trump Turns the Tables: How the EU’s Criticism Masks Its Own Deception Lyuba Lulko Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel, The Scourge of CIA Spies, Dies at 77 Andrey Mihayloff Questionable Facts: How Western Media Mishandles Stories on North Korean Workers in Russia Vadim Gorshenin
Zelensky Faces Pressure from U.S. and Europe to Accept Territorial Concessions
EU Boosts Tank Ammunition Output as NATO Military Spending Hits $1.5 Trillion
Could All-Inclusive Be Ending in Turkey? Proposal Sent to President Erdogan
Could All-Inclusive Be Ending in Turkey? Proposal Sent to President Erdogan
Last materials
Russian General Urges Patience Ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska Summit
Trump Turns the Tables: How the EU’s Criticism Masks Its Own Deception
Elmendorf-Richardson Base To Become World's Safest Place for Putin-Trump Summit
Belarus and Russia to Rehearse Tactical Nuclear Strike Using Oreshnik Missile at Zapad-2025 War Games
Russia Partially Restricts Voice Calls in Foreign Messengers to Combat Cybercrime
New Russian Laser Weapon Destroys Enemy UAVs Up to Six Kilometers Away – Video
In Caucasus, Women Rush to Plastic Surgeons to Have Dimples Done
Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel, The Scourge of CIA Spies, Dies at 77
Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Targets with HIMARS, Guided Bombs, and Drones
Putin–Trump Summit in Alaska Confirmed for August 15 in Anchorage
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.