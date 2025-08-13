Caucasus Women Cut Their Cheeks to Get Dimples Done

In Caucasus, Women Rush to Plastic Surgeons to Have Dimples Done

Cosmetic surgeons in the Caucasus report a dramatic rise in demand for dimple creation surgery, with the once-rare procedure now performed daily.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Smile with dimples

Women across the Caucasus are increasingly turning to surgeons to create dimples on their cheeks, Mash reports. The procedure, known as dimplectomy, involves a small incision on the inner side of the cheek, where the surgeon removes a tiny portion of fat tissue before stitching the skin to the underlying muscle. This creates a natural-looking indentation that becomes visible when smiling. The surgery is performed under local anesthesia and takes about 30 minutes.

While just a few months ago—around June—surgeons typically carried out between three and five of these procedures per month, the numbers have surged dramatically. Clinics now report performing at least one dimplectomy every day, totaling around 40 operations a month.

With demand soaring, the price of the procedure has also climbed, rising from about 15,000 rubles to 25,000 rubles or more. Surgeons attribute this spike to both the popularity of the trend and the perception of dimples as a sign of youthful beauty.

“Dimples have always been considered attractive, but now they’re becoming a must-have feature for many young women,” commented one cosmetic surgeon.