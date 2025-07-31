World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Oily Skin Solutions: Easy DIY Masks to Control Shine and Tighten Pores

Top 5 Homemade Face Masks for Oily Skin That Actually Work
For oily skin, proper care requires more than just cleansing and drying—it also needs effective hydration. Maintaining the right moisture balance helps regulate sebum production and reduce shine. These simple homemade masks made from affordable ingredients can deliver visible results with regular use. Here are five recipes you can rotate based on your skin’s needs.

A woman with a mask on her face
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
A woman with a mask on her face

1. To Tighten Pores

A mask made with egg white and lemon juice helps tighten pores and reduce oiliness.

Ingredients:

  • 1 egg white
  • 2 tsp lemon juice

Application:

  1. Whisk the egg white with lemon juice.
  2. Divide the mixture into two portions.
  3. Apply the first layer, wait for it to dry, then apply the second.
  4. Rinse off with cool water after 15 minutes.
  5. Finish with a light moisturizing cream.

This mask is also suitable for combination skin—apply it only to the T-zone.

2. For Deep Cleansing

This combination of oats, egg white, honey, and tea tree oil unclogs pores, reduces inflammation, and balances oil.

Ingredients:

  • 1 egg white
  • 1 tsp honey
  • 1 tbsp rolled oats
  • 8–10 drops of tea tree oil

Application:

  1. Mix all ingredients until smooth.
  2. Apply to the face and leave for 15 minutes.
  3. Rinse off with cool water.

3. For Nourishment and Hydration

This fruit-based mask with apricot and milk nourishes the skin and helps retain moisture.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ripe apricot
  • 1 tbsp milk

Application:

  1. Blend the apricot pulp.
  2. Mix with milk.
  3. Apply to the face and neck for 10 minutes.
  4. Rinse with water.

4. For Mattifying and Pore Tightening

This yeast-based mask with fermented dairy and lemon juice helps absorb excess oil and refine pores.

Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp dry yeast
  • 1 tbsp kefir
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice

Application:

  1. Combine all ingredients thoroughly.
  2. Apply to the face and leave for 20–25 minutes.
  3. Rinse with warm water and follow with moisturizer.

5. To Combat Oily Shine

A blue clay mask clears pores, removes excess sebum, and helps prevent breakouts.

Ingredients:

  • 1 tsp blue clay
  • Water (as needed for paste-like consistency)

Application:

  1. Mix clay with water to form a smooth paste.
  2. Apply to face and neck.
  3. Leave on for 20–25 minutes.
  4. Rinse off.

Use 1–2 times per week, alternating with white clay masks.

General Tips

  • Always use an alcohol-free toner after each mask.
  • Consider gentle homemade scrubs as additional care.
  • Review your diet—excess fat and sugar can worsen oily skin.

