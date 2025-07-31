Oily Skin Solutions: Easy DIY Masks to Control Shine and Tighten Pores

For oily skin, proper care requires more than just cleansing and drying—it also needs effective hydration. Maintaining the right moisture balance helps regulate sebum production and reduce shine. These simple homemade masks made from affordable ingredients can deliver visible results with regular use. Here are five recipes you can rotate based on your skin’s needs.
A mask made with egg white and lemon juice helps tighten pores and reduce oiliness.
Ingredients:
Application:
This mask is also suitable for combination skin—apply it only to the T-zone.
This combination of oats, egg white, honey, and tea tree oil unclogs pores, reduces inflammation, and balances oil.
Ingredients:
Application:
This fruit-based mask with apricot and milk nourishes the skin and helps retain moisture.
Ingredients:
Application:
This yeast-based mask with fermented dairy and lemon juice helps absorb excess oil and refine pores.
Ingredients:
Application:
A blue clay mask clears pores, removes excess sebum, and helps prevent breakouts.
Ingredients:
Application:
Use 1–2 times per week, alternating with white clay masks.
