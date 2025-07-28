World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Irina Shayk and Michele Morrone Make Screens Melt in Dolce & Gabbana’s New Campaign

Irina Shayk and Michele Morrone’s Passionate Embrace Sets Naples Ablaze in Latest D&G Shoot
Women

Irina Shayk and Michele Morrone have become the latest faces of Dolce & Gabbana’s newest campaign, portraying an intensely romantic couple against the cinematic backdrop of Naples’ picturesque alleyways.

Shayk, a global fashion icon, appeared in a striking black lingerie set layered under a sheer, form-fitting dress that accentuated her sculpted figure. Her look was completed with a black handbag and statement gold jewelry that evoked classic Mediterranean glamour.

Morrone, known for his roles in Italian cinema, brought sophistication and charm in a traditional tailored suit, complementing Shayk’s look with timeless elegance.

"Their on-camera chemistry was undeniable — every embrace, kiss, and glance captured the essence of Dolce & Gabbana’s vision of Italian passion and refinement."

During the shoot, the pair didn’t just strike poses but actively engaged with one another. They were seen sharing intimate moments — kissing and embracing — as they moved through the colorful, sun-drenched streets of Naples, creating a spectacle that enchanted both onlookers and fans online.

The campaign has already garnered significant attention across social media, with fans praising the duo’s electrifying presence and the visual storytelling that celebrates love, fashion, and Italian culture.

Details

Michele Morrone (born 3 October 1990) is an Italian actor and singer. He gained international recognition after portraying the lead role in the 2020 erotic thriller 365 Days and its sequels, 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days in 2022. Morrone was born on 3 October 1990 in Bitonto, Apulia. He is the youngest of four children, and he has three sisters. His mother, Angela, a seamstress, and his father, Natale, a construction worker, were both from Bitonto, but moved to Melegnano, Lombardy when their children were young in order to find better employment opportunities. His father died in 2003, when Morrone was 12 years old.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.