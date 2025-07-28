Irina Shayk and Michele Morrone Make Screens Melt in Dolce & Gabbana’s New Campaign

Irina Shayk and Michele Morrone’s Passionate Embrace Sets Naples Ablaze in Latest D&G Shoot

Irina Shayk and Michele Morrone have become the latest faces of Dolce & Gabbana’s newest campaign, portraying an intensely romantic couple against the cinematic backdrop of Naples’ picturesque alleyways.

Shayk, a global fashion icon, appeared in a striking black lingerie set layered under a sheer, form-fitting dress that accentuated her sculpted figure. Her look was completed with a black handbag and statement gold jewelry that evoked classic Mediterranean glamour.

Morrone, known for his roles in Italian cinema, brought sophistication and charm in a traditional tailored suit, complementing Shayk’s look with timeless elegance.

"Their on-camera chemistry was undeniable — every embrace, kiss, and glance captured the essence of Dolce & Gabbana’s vision of Italian passion and refinement."

During the shoot, the pair didn’t just strike poses but actively engaged with one another. They were seen sharing intimate moments — kissing and embracing — as they moved through the colorful, sun-drenched streets of Naples, creating a spectacle that enchanted both onlookers and fans online.

The campaign has already garnered significant attention across social media, with fans praising the duo’s electrifying presence and the visual storytelling that celebrates love, fashion, and Italian culture.