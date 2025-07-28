World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Losing Fat Without Losing Weight? Here's What It Means

Why the Scale Lies: Understanding Body Recomposition
Women

Many people, in their efforts to lose weight, rely solely on the number on the scale. But it's important to understand that body weight doesn't always reflect what’s truly happening inside the body.

Losing weight
Photo: https://i.pinimg.com/736x/2c/0d/79/2c0d79a409bf510e860adfce1c8396ba.jpg
Losing weight

This is often due to the process of body recomposition — where a person simultaneously builds muscle and loses fat. As a result, the scale might not move much, or it might even rise slightly, even though the person’s physique is becoming more toned and clothing fits more loosely. This is especially common among those new to strength training.

Weight Loss Comes in Waves

Weight loss is not a linear process. Instead, it tends to be wave-like, with regular fluctuations. These can occur for various reasons: an increase in glycogen stores, water retention — especially if the diet is high in sodium — or from taking supplements such as creatine. Hormonal changes throughout the menstrual cycle can also cause short-term weight swings in women.

What to Focus On Instead of Just the Scale

The number on the scale is only one metric of progress. Other, more insightful indicators include:

  • Body measurements: Track the circumference of your waist and hips using a measuring tape. A waist measurement above 80 cm (31.5 in) for women and 94 cm (37 in) for men may indicate excessive fat accumulation around internal organs.
  • Bioimpedance analysis: This method measures body composition — including fat and muscle mass — and can be done every 2–3 months at a gym or medical center to monitor trends over time.
  • Visual changes: Compare old photos to current ones. Notice how clothes fit — if trousers feel looser at the waist or a blazer fits better at the shoulders, these are clear signs of positive change in your body composition.

Ultimately, your mirror, your clothes, and how you feel may be far better indicators of fat loss than the number blinking back at you from the scale.

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
