Madonna’s MTV Look Inspires 2025 Jewelry Revival

Cross Necklaces Make a Bold Comeback in Summer 2025
Once a hallmark of 1980s style, cross necklaces have staged a striking comeback in summer 2025, according to a report by the Italian edition of Vogue.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Supermariolxpt, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
These accessories, initially worn primarily for religious purposes, underwent a major aesthetic transformation during the 1980s. They began to serve a decorative function and were quickly embraced by pop culture icons. One of the most iconic moments came in 1984, when Madonna appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards in a wedding dress accessorized with a cross necklace—an image that helped redefine the item as a rebellious and fashionable statement.

“This season, cross necklaces are once again a must-have for anyone following the latest fashion trends,” reports Vogue Italia.

Leading luxury brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Swarovski, and Damiani have included cross-themed jewelry in their 2025 summer collections, signaling the full return of this bold accessory into the mainstream fashion world.

Earlier this July, it was also reported that 1990s-style dresses have resurged as another major trend for the summer season, marking a broader revival of retro influences in modern fashion.

