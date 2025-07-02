World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
From Yacht Decks to City Streets: Boat Shoes Make a Fashion Comeback

Boat Shoes: The Comfortable and Stylish Footwear Trend of Summer 2025
Women

Summer 2025 is the season of footwear paradoxes: sneakers with diving toes, ballet flats with half-heels, and shoes with split toes. Yet, one pair of summer shoes stands out – not for its audacity, but for its charm. Boat shoes, originally designed for yacht decks, have sailed into urban streets, parties, and even paired with pajamas and men's suits. The key to their popularity? Comfort.

Boat shoes and jeans (Unsplash)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Damir Bosnjak, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Boat shoes and jeans (Unsplash)

Why You Should Try Boat Shoe

If ballet flats and mules have lost their appeal, boat shoes offer a refreshing update to your basics. Especially in neutral tones like beige, black, and caramel, they are versatile yet far from boring.

Boat shoes are non-slip, flexible, and mold to your feet. Originally crafted for wet and rocking decks, they handle urban asphalt with ease.

From preppy to relaxed casual, boat shoes adapt effortlessly. Their versatility is their strength.

How to Style Boat Shoes

Preppy Style
Boat shoes gained popularity when elite college students wore them during vacations. To emulate this look, opt for a V-neck sweater, diamond-patterned polo, pleated skirt, or straight trousers. Add a collared shirt and high socks, and you're channeling Ralph Lauren vibes.

Nautical Style
Pair a striped sailor shirt with jeans and boat shoes for a look reminiscent of a yacht outing. For a summery touch, add a raffia bag and sunglasses-even if you're just on the metro.

Pajama Casual
Suede boat shoes are as comfortable as slippers. Perfect for a relaxed pajama style, pair them with striped summer trousers, a matching shirt, or a hoodie for a city stroll in "I just woke up but look fashionable" style.

Borrowed from the Boys
Boat shoes originated in men's wardrobes and they thrived there. But in women's fashion, they shine anew. Combine them with an oversized suit, monochrome boyfriend jeans, or a long blazer for a perfectly balanced look.

Boat shoes aren't just a seasonal trend. They answer the primary fashion question: how to wear something comfortable, versatile, and of the moment. Without excess, but with character.

