Barefoot shoes: how going minimal can improve your posture — or hurt you if misused

Barefoot shoes are trending — but they’re more than a fashion choice. Designed to simulate walking barefoot, they promise stronger feet and better alignment. But is it really that simple?
Barefoot (or minimalist) shoes feature zero heel drop, a thin flexible sole, no arch support, and a wide toe box. They let your feet move naturally, as nature intended — but not without risks if adopted too fast.
According to this report from Pravda.ru, many users see real benefits, but transitioning to barefoot should be done gradually, with attention to form and muscle strength.
|Feature
|Regular footwear
|Barefoot shoes
|Heel drop
|1–2 cm
|0 mm
|Cushioning
|Thick, soft
|Minimal or none
|Toe space
|Narrow
|Wide toe box
|Weight
|Heavier
|Lightweight
|Sole flexibility
|Stiff
|Highly flexible
Walking naturally sounds great — but modern feet need time to relearn it. Barefoot shoes can be powerful tools, but only if you listen to your body step by step.
