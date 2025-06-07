World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Your lashes won’t grow? These everyday habits might be to blame — and here’s how to fix it

How to grow longer, stronger eyelashes without extensions
You’ve tried serums, avoided extensions, applied mascara carefully — yet your lashes still don’t grow? The reason might lie in your daily routine, not your genes.

Photo: Designed be Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Lashes grow in cycles, and that growth can be disrupted by stress, poor nutrition, aggressive makeup removal or even sleeping with mascara. These habits weaken follicles and slow regeneration.

Plus, not all “growth” products live up to the hype. Hydration matters, but real improvement requires time and consistency — and avoiding what breaks them down.

A recent article outlined simple strategies that show results in 4–6 weeks if followed properly.

🌿 Bad habits, their effects — and better choices

Habit Why it’s harmful Better alternative
Daily use of eyelash curlers Breakage and thinning Use only for special occasions
Rubbing to remove makeup Pulls out lashes Use gentle oil-based removers
Sleeping with mascara Dries and weakens lashes Always clean face before bed
Poor diet Follicles don’t regenerate Add protein, zinc and biotin

📉 Myth vs truth

  • Myth: Natural oils make lashes grow faster.
    Truth: They hydrate but don’t boost growth directly.
  • Myth: Sleep has nothing to do with lash health.
    Truth: Poor sleep disrupts growth hormones.
  • Myth: Expensive mascara = better results.
    Truth: Application and removal matter more than price.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

  • How long does it take to see results?
    Usually 4–6 weeks of consistent care.
  • Can lashes recover after extensions?
    Yes — but expect several months for full regrowth.
  • Any proven growth products?
    Peptide-based or prostaglandin serums show results — check with a dermatologist.

Bonus tip: gentle eyelid massage can stimulate follicles and relax the area after a long screen-heavy day.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
