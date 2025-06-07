Your lashes won’t grow? These everyday habits might be to blame — and here’s how to fix it

How to grow longer, stronger eyelashes without extensions

You’ve tried serums, avoided extensions, applied mascara carefully — yet your lashes still don’t grow? The reason might lie in your daily routine, not your genes.

Photo: Designed be Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Женщина до и после наращивания ресниц

Lashes grow in cycles, and that growth can be disrupted by stress, poor nutrition, aggressive makeup removal or even sleeping with mascara. These habits weaken follicles and slow regeneration.

Plus, not all “growth” products live up to the hype. Hydration matters, but real improvement requires time and consistency — and avoiding what breaks them down.

A recent article outlined simple strategies that show results in 4–6 weeks if followed properly.

🌿 Bad habits, their effects — and better choices

Habit Why it’s harmful Better alternative Daily use of eyelash curlers Breakage and thinning Use only for special occasions Rubbing to remove makeup Pulls out lashes Use gentle oil-based removers Sleeping with mascara Dries and weakens lashes Always clean face before bed Poor diet Follicles don’t regenerate Add protein, zinc and biotin

📉 Myth vs truth

Myth: Natural oils make lashes grow faster.

Truth: They hydrate but don’t boost growth directly.

Truth: Poor sleep disrupts growth hormones.

Truth: Application and removal matter more than price.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

How long does it take to see results?

Usually 4–6 weeks of consistent care.

Yes — but expect several months for full regrowth.

Peptide-based or prostaglandin serums show results — check with a dermatologist.

Bonus tip: gentle eyelid massage can stimulate follicles and relax the area after a long screen-heavy day.