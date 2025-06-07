You’ve tried serums, avoided extensions, applied mascara carefully — yet your lashes still don’t grow? The reason might lie in your daily routine, not your genes.
Lashes grow in cycles, and that growth can be disrupted by stress, poor nutrition, aggressive makeup removal or even sleeping with mascara. These habits weaken follicles and slow regeneration.
Plus, not all “growth” products live up to the hype. Hydration matters, but real improvement requires time and consistency — and avoiding what breaks them down.
A recent article outlined simple strategies that show results in 4–6 weeks if followed properly.
|Habit
|Why it’s harmful
|Better alternative
|Daily use of eyelash curlers
|Breakage and thinning
|Use only for special occasions
|Rubbing to remove makeup
|Pulls out lashes
|Use gentle oil-based removers
|Sleeping with mascara
|Dries and weakens lashes
|Always clean face before bed
|Poor diet
|Follicles don’t regenerate
|Add protein, zinc and biotin
Bonus tip: gentle eyelid massage can stimulate follicles and relax the area after a long screen-heavy day.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
On June 6, 2025, Russia launched a large-scale aerial assault on Ukraine, targeting the capital Kyiv and other regions