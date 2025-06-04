Ex-Wife of Russian Footballer Reveals Details About Early Career Days of Irina Shayk

The ex-wife of footballer Pavel Mamaev, Alana Mamaeva, revealed details about the early modeling career of Irina Shayk. She spoke on the topic during an episode of Zlye Yazyki ("Gossipmongers") talk show, available on Rutube.

The blogger said she had won the Miss Kaliningrad contest and began working in the modeling industry at the age of 15 or 16. She moved to Moscow, where a modeling agency provided her with an apartment on Suschevsky Val. Her roommate turned out to be Irina Shayk.

"She [Shayk] was always beautiful: full lips, about 175 cm tall. I think she was dating the director of the modeling agency. But it wasn’t like he pushed her career or anything—they were just dating," said Mamaeva.

According to Mamaeva, Shayk later flew to Italy, where her career took off.