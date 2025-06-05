Hooded eyes? Try these makeup tricks to lift and open your gaze instantly

Hooded eyes can make makeup application tricky. When done wrong, it can make the eyes look smaller, tired, or even droopy.
But with the right techniques, you can visually lift and brighten your eyes — making them appear bigger and more awake.
These tricks are perfect for both naturally hooded eyes and those with age-related lid drooping.
According to the original tutorial on hooded eye makeup, the key is to work above the crease and redefine your eye shape strategically.
|Mistake
|Fix
|Thick eyeliner
|Use a thin line, slightly lifted at the outer edge
|Dark crease shadow
|Blend shadow slightly above the natural fold
|Shimmer on the lid
|Stick to matte tones and soft inner-corner highlight
|Heavy false lashes
|Opt for light lashes focused on the outer half
Remember, the goal isn’t to “hide” your features — it’s to enhance them. Hooded eyes can be incredibly expressive with the right framing.
