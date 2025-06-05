World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Hooded eyes? Try these makeup tricks to lift and open your gaze instantly

Makeup for hooded eyes: what works, what doesn’t, and how to shape your lids
Women

Hooded eyes can make makeup application tricky. When done wrong, it can make the eyes look smaller, tired, or even droopy.

Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
But with the right techniques, you can visually lift and brighten your eyes — making them appear bigger and more awake.

These tricks are perfect for both naturally hooded eyes and those with age-related lid drooping.

According to the original tutorial on hooded eye makeup, the key is to work above the crease and redefine your eye shape strategically.

Common mistakes and what to do instead

Mistake Fix
Thick eyeliner Use a thin line, slightly lifted at the outer edge
Dark crease shadow Blend shadow slightly above the natural fold
Shimmer on the lid Stick to matte tones and soft inner-corner highlight
Heavy false lashes Opt for light lashes focused on the outer half

Makeup techniques that help

  • “Reverse banana”: blend shadow above the fold, not inside it
  • Highlight the brow bone with soft neutral shimmer
  • Use beige or white pencil on the lower waterline to open the eyes

Famous faces with hooded eyes

  • Blake Lively
  • Emma Stone
  • Gisele Bündchen

Remember, the goal isn’t to “hide” your features — it’s to enhance them. Hooded eyes can be incredibly expressive with the right framing.

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
