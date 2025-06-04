The iconic blue Nivea cream is trending again — here’s why people swear by it

It’s been on shelves for over a century — but now the iconic blue Nivea cream is going viral again as a cheap, effective solution for dry and irritated skin.
Its rich texture and retro scent are winning over a new generation of users who want deep hydration without fancy labels or steep prices.
As reported by Pravda, social media users are rediscovering the cream for everything from cracked hands to post-winter face care.
|Nivea Blue
|Luxury Moisturizers
|Budget-friendly
|Can cost $50–100+
|Very rich and dense
|Lighter textures
|Simple scent
|Designer fragrance blends
By the way, sometimes the best skincare isn’t the newest. It’s the one that quietly works — and always did.
