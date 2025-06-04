World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
The iconic blue Nivea cream is trending again — here’s why people swear by it

Women

It’s been on shelves for over a century — but now the iconic blue Nivea cream is going viral again as a cheap, effective solution for dry and irritated skin.

Photo: Designed be Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Its rich texture and retro scent are winning over a new generation of users who want deep hydration without fancy labels or steep prices.

As reported by Pravda, social media users are rediscovering the cream for everything from cracked hands to post-winter face care.

📲 Why is it trending again?

  • Skincare influencers compare it to luxury creams 10x the price;
  • Users love its ability to soothe and protect after cold, sun, or makeup overload;
  • Minimalists appreciate the no-fuss, all-purpose formula.

💎 Blue Nivea vs. luxury creams

Nivea Blue Luxury Moisturizers
Budget-friendly Can cost $50–100+
Very rich and dense Lighter textures
Simple scent Designer fragrance blends

⚠️ Who should use it — and who shouldn't

  • Best for: dry skin, heels, elbows, winter hands;
  • Use with caution: oily or acne-prone skin;
  • Avoid if: sensitive to petrolatum or synthetic fragrance.

By the way, sometimes the best skincare isn’t the newest. It’s the one that quietly works — and always did.

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
