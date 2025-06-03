Boho blouses are back: soft, romantic and ready for your 2025 summer wardrobe

Boho style trend 2025: how to wear embroidered blouses with a modern twist

Boho style is back in a big way. This free-spirited look from the 70s returns for summer 2025 with lightweight blouses, ruffled sleeves, lace details and vintage-inspired embroidery.

Boho blouses are versatile and pair beautifully with everything from jeans and wide-leg pants to long skirts or tailored shorts. They combine comfort with effortless elegance.

Designers are embracing natural fabrics like cotton and linen, loose fits, puffed sleeves and handcrafted touches that feel both rustic and refined.

According to a report on Pravda, the boho blouse is making its return as a symbol of personal style, blending nostalgia with freedom.

How to wear boho blouses in 2025

With straight or flared jeans: add leather sandals or boots for balance;

add leather sandals or boots for balance; With flowy skirts: highlight the waist with belts and natural textures;

highlight the waist with belts and natural textures; With modern tailoring: create contrast with clean trousers or blazers;

create contrast with clean trousers or blazers; With accessories: pair with bold earrings, straw bags and floppy hats.

By the way, fashion is also about freedom. And the boho blouse captures just that — softness, soul, and ease in every thread.