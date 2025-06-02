Gray roots? We tested the best sprays that fix them in seconds — no salon needed

Root touch-up sprays: quick, effective and perfect for last-minute hair fixes

Gray roots can appear faster than expected — especially if you color your hair regularly. But not everyone has time to rush to the salon. That’s where root touch-up sprays come in: a fast, practical solution to keep your look fresh.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik is licensed under Public domian Женщина с седыми волосами

According to Pravda, these sprays are gaining popularity as they offer temporary coverage that looks natural and is easy to apply at home.

How they work

These products coat only the visible roots and wash out easily. They’re great for:

Last-minute events or meetings;

Bridging the gap between colorings;

Covering scattered gray strands.

Pros and cons

Pros: fast application, dries quickly, blends well with dyed hair;

fast application, dries quickly, blends well with dyed hair; Cons: may rub off on clothes or pillows, needs reapplication daily.

Tips for best results

Shake well before use;

Cover forehead and ears with a towel or scarf;

Spray from 10–15 cm only on the roots;

Let it dry before brushing or styling.

By the way, beauty isn't always about perfection — it’s about smart solutions. And root sprays are one of the best.