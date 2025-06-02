Gray roots can appear faster than expected — especially if you color your hair regularly. But not everyone has time to rush to the salon. That’s where root touch-up sprays come in: a fast, practical solution to keep your look fresh.
According to Pravda, these sprays are gaining popularity as they offer temporary coverage that looks natural and is easy to apply at home.
These products coat only the visible roots and wash out easily. They’re great for:
By the way, beauty isn't always about perfection — it’s about smart solutions. And root sprays are one of the best.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The Tu-95MSM can carry up to eight Kh-102 cruise missiles, each with a 250-kiloton thermonuclear warhead