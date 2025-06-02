Concealer can brighten your face in seconds — or highlight everything you wanted to hide. Getting it right is less about the product and more about how you use it.
It’s all in the shade, the texture and the technique. A good concealer should blend in perfectly, not sit on top of your skin or crease into fine lines.
According to experts interviewed by Pravda, the most common mistakes include using a shade that’s too light or skipping the setting step altogether.
The best concealer isn’t one you notice — it’s one that quietly does the job, leaving you fresh-faced and confident without anyone knowing why.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A video has surfaced allegedly showing the body of the truck driver who launched the drones to attack military units and airfields