A flawless concealer routine: how to choose and apply it without looking caked

Women

Concealer can brighten your face in seconds — or highlight everything you wanted to hide. Getting it right is less about the product and more about how you use it.

Photo: https://www.freepik.com
It’s all in the shade, the texture and the technique. A good concealer should blend in perfectly, not sit on top of your skin or crease into fine lines.

According to experts interviewed by Pravda, the most common mistakes include using a shade that’s too light or skipping the setting step altogether.

Choosing the right concealer

  • Shade: one tone lighter than your foundation for under eyes, exact skin tone for blemishes.
  • Texture: fluid for under-eye use, thicker for covering spots and marks.
  • Undertone: peach or salmon for blue circles, yellow for purples, green for redness.

How to apply it correctly

  • Draw an inverted triangle under your eyes — not just a crescent shape.
  • For blemishes, dab gently and avoid blending it too far out.
  • Use a damp sponge, brush, or clean fingertip — always with light pressure.
  • Set with translucent powder to lock it in place.

What not to do

  • Going too light — it draws attention instead of correcting.
  • Applying over oily moisturizer — the product won’t stick.
  • Skipping powder — it leads to creasing and movement.

The best concealer isn’t one you notice — it’s one that quietly does the job, leaving you fresh-faced and confident without anyone knowing why.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
