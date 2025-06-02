A flawless concealer routine: how to choose and apply it without looking caked

Concealer can brighten your face in seconds — or highlight everything you wanted to hide. Getting it right is less about the product and more about how you use it.

It’s all in the shade, the texture and the technique. A good concealer should blend in perfectly, not sit on top of your skin or crease into fine lines.

According to experts interviewed by Pravda, the most common mistakes include using a shade that’s too light or skipping the setting step altogether.

Choosing the right concealer

Shade: one tone lighter than your foundation for under eyes, exact skin tone for blemishes.

Texture: fluid for under-eye use, thicker for covering spots and marks.

fluid for under-eye use, thicker for covering spots and marks. Undertone: peach or salmon for blue circles, yellow for purples, green for redness.

How to apply it correctly

Draw an inverted triangle under your eyes — not just a crescent shape.

For blemishes, dab gently and avoid blending it too far out.

Use a damp sponge, brush, or clean fingertip — always with light pressure.

Set with translucent powder to lock it in place.

What not to do

Going too light — it draws attention instead of correcting.

Applying over oily moisturizer — the product won’t stick.

Skipping powder — it leads to creasing and movement.

The best concealer isn’t one you notice — it’s one that quietly does the job, leaving you fresh-faced and confident without anyone knowing why.