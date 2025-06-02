Great skincare isn’t just about the products you use — it’s about the order in which you use them. Applying them out of sequence can reduce their effectiveness or even cause irritation.
The logic is simple: lighter, water-based products go first; thicker, oil-based ones go last. This helps ensure each layer absorbs properly and does its job.
According to experts quoted by Pravda, understanding this order is the key to getting real results from your skincare routine.
Skincare isn’t about quantity or hype — it’s about consistency and smart steps. When you follow the right order, your skin rewards you.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A video has surfaced allegedly showing the body of the truck driver who launched the drones to attack military units and airfields