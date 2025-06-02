Skincare only works if you follow the right order — here’s what to apply and when

Great skincare isn’t just about the products you use — it’s about the order in which you use them. Applying them out of sequence can reduce their effectiveness or even cause irritation.

Photo: unsplash.com by Jordan Whitfield, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Глаз

The logic is simple: lighter, water-based products go first; thicker, oil-based ones go last. This helps ensure each layer absorbs properly and does its job.

According to experts quoted by Pravda, understanding this order is the key to getting real results from your skincare routine.

Morning routine: prep and protect

1. Cleanser: gentle gel or foam to remove overnight oils.

gentle gel or foam to remove overnight oils. 2. Toner: balances pH and refreshes the skin.

balances pH and refreshes the skin. 3. Serum: vitamin C, niacinamide, or other targeted treatments.

vitamin C, niacinamide, or other targeted treatments. 4. Moisturizer: seals in hydration and softens the skin.

seals in hydration and softens the skin. 5. Sunscreen: essential — even on cloudy days.

Night routine: cleanse and repair

1. Makeup remover or cleansing oil: removes buildup.

removes buildup. 2. Water-based cleanser: for deep clean.

for deep clean. 3. Toner: restores balance post-cleansing.

restores balance post-cleansing. 4. Active serums: like retinol or acids — don’t mix without knowledge.

like retinol or acids — don’t mix without knowledge. 5. Night cream or facial oil: nourishes while you sleep.

Application tips

Wait 30–60 seconds between steps for proper absorption.

Always apply from thinnest to thickest texture.

Be careful mixing actives — consult a dermatologist if unsure.

Skincare isn’t about quantity or hype — it’s about consistency and smart steps. When you follow the right order, your skin rewards you.