This napkin-and-powder hack makes any lipstick last for hours — here’s how it works

Ever wish your lipstick could survive a full day without fading, smudging, or transferring to your coffee cup? There's a viral trick that can make almost any lipstick last for hours — and it only takes two items you probably already own.
Popular among beauty influencers and makeup artists, this method involves nothing more than a napkin and a bit of loose or compact powder. It’s fast, cheap, and surprisingly effective.
According to a tip shared on Pravda.ru, the trick creates a light seal over your lips, locking in color and reducing transfer — even in hot weather or during long conversations.
The tissue acts as a filter, allowing just enough powder to reach the surface and bind the pigment — leaving your lips matte, bold, and smudge-proof.
Use a finely milled translucent powder for the best result. Line your lips first for sharper edges. And if needed, repeat the hack after a second coat of lipstick for maximum hold.
This trick even works with creamy lipsticks and bold shades — perfect for events, long days out, or photoshoots.
Sometimes, all it takes is a small trick to fix a long-standing makeup frustration. And let’s face it — little beauty wins like this make mornings a bit more joyful.
