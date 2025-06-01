This napkin-and-powder hack makes any lipstick last for hours — here’s how it works

Ever wish your lipstick could survive a full day without fading, smudging, or transferring to your coffee cup? There's a viral trick that can make almost any lipstick last for hours — and it only takes two items you probably already own.

Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain Коричневая помада

Popular among beauty influencers and makeup artists, this method involves nothing more than a napkin and a bit of loose or compact powder. It’s fast, cheap, and surprisingly effective.

According to a tip shared on Pravda.ru, the trick creates a light seal over your lips, locking in color and reducing transfer — even in hot weather or during long conversations.

Step-by-step: how it works

Apply your lipstick as usual.

Place a thin tissue over your lips and press gently.

Using a brush, dust translucent powder over the tissue. The powder sets the lipstick without altering its color.

The tissue acts as a filter, allowing just enough powder to reach the surface and bind the pigment — leaving your lips matte, bold, and smudge-proof.

Extra tips for flawless lips

Use a finely milled translucent powder for the best result. Line your lips first for sharper edges. And if needed, repeat the hack after a second coat of lipstick for maximum hold.

This trick even works with creamy lipsticks and bold shades — perfect for events, long days out, or photoshoots.

Sometimes, all it takes is a small trick to fix a long-standing makeup frustration. And let’s face it — little beauty wins like this make mornings a bit more joyful.