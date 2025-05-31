Still washing your face once? Here’s why double cleansing is a must in 2025

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Face wash isn’t what it used to be. In 2025, double cleansing has become a staple in modern skincare — especially for those battling clogged pores, excess oil, or dull skin. It’s no longer just a trend, but a proven method for cleaner, healthier complexions.

Пенка для умывания
Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik is licensed under Public domian
Пенка для умывания

According to dermatologists, the technique comes from Korean beauty routines and involves using two cleansers: first an oil-based one, followed by a water-based gel or foam.

Step 1: Oil-based cleanser

This step removes makeup, sunscreen, sebum, and pollution particles. Oil dissolves oil, meaning even oily skin benefits from this — without over-drying or irritating.

Step 2: Water-based cleanser

The second step removes sweat, dead skin, and leftover product. A gel or foam cleanser finishes the job and leaves the skin fresh, balanced, and prepped for serums or creams.

Why it works

  • Removes deeper buildup than regular soap can.
  • Prepares skin to absorb serums and treatments better.
  • Helps reduce acne and blackheads gently.
  • Maintains pH and supports the skin barrier.

Who should use it?

Everyone — but especially those with oily or combination skin. Even dry skin types benefit, since it avoids harsh surfactants that strip moisture.

Should it be done daily?

Ideally yes, at night. That’s when your face needs a deeper cleanse after sunscreen, pollution, and makeup. In the morning, a single cleanse may be enough unless you’re using thick night creams or sweating overnight.

Interestingly, many people see double cleansing as “extra” — but the truth is, two minutes can mean the difference between recurring breakouts and balanced skin.

In a world of smart skincare, double cleansing proves that doing the basics — the right way — still delivers the best results.

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
