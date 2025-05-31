Still washing your face once? Here’s why double cleansing is a must in 2025

Face wash isn’t what it used to be. In 2025, double cleansing has become a staple in modern skincare — especially for those battling clogged pores, excess oil, or dull skin. It’s no longer just a trend, but a proven method for cleaner, healthier complexions.
According to dermatologists, the technique comes from Korean beauty routines and involves using two cleansers: first an oil-based one, followed by a water-based gel or foam.
This step removes makeup, sunscreen, sebum, and pollution particles. Oil dissolves oil, meaning even oily skin benefits from this — without over-drying or irritating.
The second step removes sweat, dead skin, and leftover product. A gel or foam cleanser finishes the job and leaves the skin fresh, balanced, and prepped for serums or creams.
Everyone — but especially those with oily or combination skin. Even dry skin types benefit, since it avoids harsh surfactants that strip moisture.
Ideally yes, at night. That’s when your face needs a deeper cleanse after sunscreen, pollution, and makeup. In the morning, a single cleanse may be enough unless you’re using thick night creams or sweating overnight.
Interestingly, many people see double cleansing as “extra” — but the truth is, two minutes can mean the difference between recurring breakouts and balanced skin.
In a world of smart skincare, double cleansing proves that doing the basics — the right way — still delivers the best results.
