World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Is it better to wash your hair in the morning or at night? Experts explain what really matters

Women

Many people wash their hair based on habit or schedule — in the shower before work, or at night before bed. But could the time of day you wash your hair actually affect your scalp health or even hair loss? Experts say yes.

Мытьё волос
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
Мытьё волос

According to dermatologists, when and how you wash your hair can influence oil production, fungal growth, and even breakage — especially if you’re sleeping on wet strands.

Washing in the morning: benefits and risks

One advantage of morning hair washing is that it gives your hair time to dry naturally throughout the day. This helps you avoid one of the biggest mistakes: going to bed with damp hair, which can create the perfect environment for scalp issues like dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis.

Morning showers also boost circulation and may help distribute natural oils evenly across the hair, leading to more shine and volume.

However, exposing freshly washed hair to the sun or heat styling tools shortly after can lead to damage — especially without proper heat protectants.

Washing at night: pros and precautions

Night showers are often more convenient and relaxing, especially for people with busy mornings. But sleeping with wet hair can be problematic. Trapped moisture weakens the hair shaft and promotes fungal overgrowth on the scalp.

If you do wash at night, make sure to thoroughly dry your hair before bed — using a warm (not hot) blow-dryer and avoiding tight hairstyles that lock in moisture overnight.

So, what’s the verdict?

Experts suggest morning or afternoon hair washing is best, as long as you ensure your scalp is completely dry before going to sleep. But even more important than timing is the method:

  • Use lukewarm water — not hot.
  • Choose the right shampoo for your hair type.
  • Massage gently — don’t scrub harshly.
  • Rinse thoroughly to avoid buildup.

Interestingly, many people who struggle with oily scalp or increased shedding report poor nighttime habits like sleeping with damp hair or skipping proper drying.

For persistent scalp issues, itching, or unusual hair loss, it’s best to consult a dermatologist who can evaluate your routine and recommend targeted solutions.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
Now reading
Bolton: Trump Will Abandon Ukraine in Pursuit of Nobel Peace Prize
World
Bolton: Trump Will Abandon Ukraine in Pursuit of Nobel Peace Prize
Scientists finally map “phantom continent” Zealandia after 375 years hidden beneath the sea
Science
Scientists finally map “phantom continent” Zealandia after 375 years hidden beneath the sea
Popular
Retired Jets, Real Risks: Ukraine’s F-16 Gamble Backfires

As more F-16 fighter jets enter service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the fervent talk about this aircraft as a game-changing "wunderwaffe" has noticeably died down

Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms
Russia Warns of Retaliation if Taurus Missiles Strike Its Territory
Moscow Threatens 'All Options' in Response to Taurus Missile Strike
Russia Accuses Serbian Factory of Supplying Ammunition to Ukraine, Factory Explodes
Russia Launches Large Landing Ship Vladimir Andreev
Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms Lyuba Lulko Why wild animals are moving into cities — scientists reveal what’s really behind the trend Alex Sanders Ukraine Isn't Just Geography – It's a Trap for Donald Trump Dmitry Plotnikov
John Bolton: Trump Seeks Peace Prize More Than Peace in Ukraine
Why bay leaves can be dangerous in your kitchen — experts warn about a common cooking mistake
Why wild animals are moving into cities — scientists reveal what’s really behind the trend
Why wild animals are moving into cities — scientists reveal what’s really behind the trend
Last materials
Is it better to wash your hair in the morning or at night? Experts explain what really matters
The silk blouse is back — how to wear this timeless piece in 2025
Are pests ruining your cabbage? Here’s how to fight them naturally — before it’s too late
What to cook with frozen hake? 3 easy meal ideas using this underrated white fish
Why are spiders taking over your home? Experts say it’s not what you think
A walnut tree in your yard might be killing your garden — here’s why
Astronomers discover a star unlike anything ever seen — and it defies all known physics
Meet Lokiceratops: the most spectacular horned dinosaur ever discovered
Extinct no more: rare Monte Gordo grasshopper rediscovered after 50 years in Cape Verde
Is your hair thinning? 5 early signs you shouldn’t ignore — and how to stop it
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.