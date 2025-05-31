Is your hair thinning? 5 early signs you shouldn’t ignore — and how to stop it

Losing some hair daily is completely normal. But when your overall volume starts to feel lighter, even without visible shedding, you might be experiencing early-stage hair thinning — a silent warning that’s often overlooked.

Photo: freepik.com by KamranAydinov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Густые волосы

According to a report from international experts, hair thinning typically happens gradually. It affects the thickness and density of strands long before bald patches appear. The earlier you spot the signs, the easier it is to slow the process down.

Here are five early warning signs your hair may be thinning — and what you can do about it:

1. Thinner ponytail

If you regularly tie your hair back and it suddenly feels slimmer or less bulky, that’s a clear sign of reduced density. It often goes unnoticed until compared to old photos or past habits.

2. More visible scalp

When parting your hair or styling it, do you notice more of your scalp showing? This is often one of the first visible indicators of thinning, especially at the crown or front hairline.

3. Fragile, breakable strands

Hair that’s becoming thinner often breaks easily. If you find your strands are shorter than expected, breaking at the ends or along the shaft, thinning may be to blame.

4. Trouble with volume

Struggling to maintain lift and volume, even with styling products? Hair thinning reduces the strand diameter, making it harder for your hair to hold shape or body.

5. Change in texture

If your curls seem looser, or your waves are turning straight, this may reflect changes in hair shaft structure — another sign of early thinning that often goes unnoticed.

What to do? See a dermatologist or trichologist to identify the cause — whether it’s hormonal imbalance, stress, iron deficiency, or hereditary factors. The earlier you act, the more options you’ll have.

Supportive habits include eating iron-rich foods, getting B vitamins and collagen, avoiding heat styling, and managing stress. There are also medical treatments available if caught early.

Fun fact: many cases of baldness could be delayed or prevented if thinning hair were addressed early. Paying attention to subtle signs can help preserve your hair for years to come.