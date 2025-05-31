Losing some hair daily is completely normal. But when your overall volume starts to feel lighter, even without visible shedding, you might be experiencing early-stage hair thinning — a silent warning that’s often overlooked.
According to a report from international experts, hair thinning typically happens gradually. It affects the thickness and density of strands long before bald patches appear. The earlier you spot the signs, the easier it is to slow the process down.
Here are five early warning signs your hair may be thinning — and what you can do about it:
If you regularly tie your hair back and it suddenly feels slimmer or less bulky, that’s a clear sign of reduced density. It often goes unnoticed until compared to old photos or past habits.
When parting your hair or styling it, do you notice more of your scalp showing? This is often one of the first visible indicators of thinning, especially at the crown or front hairline.
Hair that’s becoming thinner often breaks easily. If you find your strands are shorter than expected, breaking at the ends or along the shaft, thinning may be to blame.
Struggling to maintain lift and volume, even with styling products? Hair thinning reduces the strand diameter, making it harder for your hair to hold shape or body.
If your curls seem looser, or your waves are turning straight, this may reflect changes in hair shaft structure — another sign of early thinning that often goes unnoticed.
What to do? See a dermatologist or trichologist to identify the cause — whether it’s hormonal imbalance, stress, iron deficiency, or hereditary factors. The earlier you act, the more options you’ll have.
Supportive habits include eating iron-rich foods, getting B vitamins and collagen, avoiding heat styling, and managing stress. There are also medical treatments available if caught early.
Fun fact: many cases of baldness could be delayed or prevented if thinning hair were addressed early. Paying attention to subtle signs can help preserve your hair for years to come.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
As more F-16 fighter jets enter service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the fervent talk about this aircraft as a game-changing "wunderwaffe" has noticeably died down