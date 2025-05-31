World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Think sunscreen is just for beach days? You’re not alone — and you might be making one of the most common skincare mistakes. According to dermatologists, applying sunscreen daily is just as essential as brushing your teeth, regardless of the weather or your plans.

Девушка наносит крем
Photo: Designed be Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Девушка наносит крем

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is the leading cause of premature skin aging, sunspots, collagen loss, and even skin cancer. And it doesn’t only strike on sunny days. UV rays easily penetrate clouds and windows, meaning your skin is exposed while driving, sitting near a window, or working under artificial lights indoors.

As noted in a recent report from Russian media, experts stress that sunscreen should be part of everyone’s morning routine. They recommend using products with SPF 30 or higher and broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays.

But it’s not just about choosing the right SPF — quantity and consistency matter, too. Dermatologists advise using about a teaspoon of sunscreen for the face, neck, and ears. For those who wear makeup, there are lightweight, tinted, or invisible formulas designed for easy reapplication throughout the day.

And yes, reapplication is key. Sunscreen doesn’t last all day, especially if you sweat, touch your face, or sit in front of bright screens. Reapplying every two to three hours helps maintain protection, even indoors or during overcast weather.

The long-term benefits are clear. Studies show that daily sunscreen users have fewer wrinkles, dark spots, and signs of photoaging. Consistent use also helps maintain firm, even-toned, and healthier skin into older age — making it one of the most effective anti-aging tools available.

Another myth? That darker skin tones don’t need sunscreen. Experts emphasize that UV radiation affects all skin types and that everyone — regardless of tone — needs daily protection to avoid long-term damage.

Incorporating sunscreen into your daily routine isn’t just about sunburn prevention. It’s a low-cost, high-impact step that protects your skin’s appearance, health, and longevity. It’s also one of the simplest ways to invest in self-care and future confidence.

Interestingly, the idea of wearing sunscreen year-round is still relatively new to many people. But science has made it clear: healthy skin starts with one small habit, repeated every single day — rain or shine.

Marina Lebedeva
