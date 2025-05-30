World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Persistent underarm odor can be frustrating, especially when it continues despite regular hygiene and the use of commercial deodorants. While many products promise to block sweat and kill odor, some of them can actually irritate the skin or disrupt its natural balance.

Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
Fortunately, there’s a safe, natural, and dermatologist-recommended way to tackle this issue without resorting to synthetic chemicals. The answer? Apple cider vinegar — a simple household item with surprising power against odor-causing bacteria.

According to a report from Russian media, dabbing diluted apple cider vinegar onto clean underarms can significantly reduce unpleasant body smell. Its natural acidity creates an environment that bacteria struggle to thrive in, restoring the skin’s ideal pH level.

To try it, just mix equal parts of water and apple cider vinegar. After showering, use a cotton pad to gently apply the mixture to each armpit and allow it to dry naturally. Most users report noticeable results within days, without skin irritation or the need for artificial fragrance.

This method is especially beneficial for people with sensitive skin, since apple cider vinegar is free of aluminum and harsh preservatives. It also provides a mild exfoliating effect, clearing out clogged pores and supporting healthy skin flora over time.

If the vinegar scent is too strong at first, you can mix in a few drops of essential oils like lavender or tea tree. These not only add a pleasant aroma but also boost antibacterial properties for even better results.

Experts do advise caution if the skin is freshly shaved or damaged, as vinegar may cause a slight sting. But when used properly, it’s considered safe for daily application and can become a game-changer in personal hygiene routines.

Interestingly, natural acids like vinegar have been used for centuries across various cultures as basic hygiene tools — long before the invention of modern cosmetics. It’s yet another reminder that the simplest solutions are often the most effective.

