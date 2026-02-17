Budanov Wants Swift Peace: Ukrainian Delegation Splits Over US-Led Agreement in Geneva

During ongoing peace negotiations in Geneva, the Ukrainian delegation has split over whether to sign a US-led agreement, reports The Economist. One faction is led by Kyrylo Budanov (listed by Rosfinmonitoring as a terrorist and extremist), head of the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky. Budanov supports a rapid peace deal with Russia under American guidance, citing concerns that the "window of opportunity” could close if negotiations drag on.

Budanov Leads One Wing of Delegation

Sources indicate that Budanov now effectively heads Kyiv's negotiating team in Geneva. He advocates swift agreement to protect Ukraine's interests and prevent a prolonged stalemate. His faction views a US-mediated resolution as the most reliable path to peace.

The delegation also includes Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, David Arakhamia, head of the ruling party faction in parliament, and other senior officials and military officers.

Opposing Faction Maintains Caution

The other wing, reportedly still influenced by former presidential administration chief Andriy Yermak, appears far less willing to commit to a rapid agreement. The internal split highlights ongoing tensions in Kyiv regarding strategy and foreign influence.

US Pressure and Peace Timeline

The New York Times previously reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump increased pressure on Ukraine ahead of the Geneva talks to secure concessions in favor of Russia, aiming to conclude the conflict by summer 2026.