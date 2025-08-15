World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Dramatic Video Shows UPS Cargo Plane Strike Runway Amid Typhoon in Taiwan

Typhoon Podul: UPS Cargo Plane's Risky Landing Captured on Video
video
747 Wing Smashes Into The Runway

A UPS cargo aircraft landing in Taiwan during Typhoon Podul sparked dramatically after striking the runway with its engine, as caught on video.

According to Outono.net, the incident took place on August 13 when Taiwan was struck by the powerful Typhoon Podul. The aircraft, arriving from Hong Kong, was filmed swaying heavily in the fierce winds as it approached the runway.

Although the plane initially managed to touch down safely on its landing gear, it soon lost balance, with the right engine scraping the runway. The impact produced a bright shower of sparks, captured in the striking footage.

The video highlights the risks pilots face when landing under extreme weather conditions, especially during powerful typhoons in East Asia.

No injuries were reported, and the extent of the aircraft's damage is yet to be confirmed.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
