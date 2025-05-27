Waves and Whiskers: Sochi Dog Becomes Surfing Pro

A dog named Milo was caught on video surfing with his owner in Sochi, a resort city on Russia's Black Sea coast.

The owners of the Pomeranian, named after the dog in the movie The Mask, told reporters that their pet took to the water sport on his own. At first, he rode in his owners’ arms, but after two years, he began confidently standing on the board by himself.

“The fluffy little adventurer is always up for any activity and is living his best life,” Mash Telegram channel noted.

Details

The Pomeranian (also known as a Pom, Pommy or Pome) is a breed of dog of the Spitz type that is named for the Pomerania region in north-west Poland and north-east Germany in Central Europe. Classed as a toy dog breed because of its small size, the Pomeranian is descended from larger Spitz-type dogs, specifically the German Spitz.

